Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Report: Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Types, Applications and Outlook

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 30.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 40.3 billion by the end of 2031. This surge in market value is attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic devices and a growing focus on wafer-level packaging. In this comprehensive market research study, we delve into the key factors driving market growth, the competitive landscape, market trends, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Trends:

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the rise in demand for consumer wearable devices, home appliances, and smartphones. Consumer preferences for the latest gadgets are driving manufacturers to develop and launch advanced products, stimulating the production of electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, magnets, and integrated circuits. According to Gartner, the global end-user spending on wearable devices saw a 27% increase from 2019 to reach US$ 52 billion in 2020.

The market is witnessing a notable shift towards wafer-level packages, with a particular focus on Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP). This technology allows for a higher integration level and a greater number of external contacts, making it crucial for modern electronic devices that demand smaller and lighter components. Additionally, the Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO-WLP) technology is emerging as a promising alternative to 2.5D packaging.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The advanced semiconductor packaging market is characterized by intense competition, with key players investing heavily in research and development to enhance their production capabilities and market share. Prominent companies in the market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amkor Technology, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., and KYOCERA Corporation.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023, Amkor Technology announced a significant investment of US$ 2.0 billion to build a new advanced semiconductor packaging and test facility in Arizona, U.S., to support the packaging and testing of chips produced at a nearby TSMC facility for Apple, Inc.

Resonac, a Japan-based chip materials maker, revealed plans to establish a research and development center for advanced semiconductor packaging and materials in Silicon Valley, showcasing the global nature of the industry.

Market Segmentation

Packaging Type

Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging

Fan-in Wafer-Level Packaging

Flip Chip

5/3D

Application

Processor/ Baseband

Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units

Dynamic Random Access Memory

NAND

Image Sensor

Others

End-user

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regions Covered

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

