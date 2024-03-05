Animal Parasiticides Market: Unveiling Growth Trends, Key Players, and Future Outlook

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /Transparency Market Research Inc./ —The global Animal Parasiticides Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of zoonotic and foodborne diseases in livestock and companion animals. The market, valued at US$ 9.4 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 15.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The increase in pet ownership and a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining animal health have contributed to the industry’s progress. Investments in research and development for animal drug development are also on the rise, further fueling the demand for animal parasiticides.

The surge in demand for meat and animal byproducts, coupled with the rise in infectious diseases caused by parasites, is boosting market value. Manufacturers are actively introducing new treatments using advanced technologies to meet consumer demands and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the animal parasiticides market.

Zoonotic Diseases Driving Market Size

Zoonotic diseases, infections among animals caused by various germs, are a key factor influencing the market size. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that a significant portion of infectious diseases is spread from animals to humans. Animal parasiticides play a crucial role in treating and preventing these diseases.

Investments in R&D Fueling Expansion

Research and development activities in the veterinary sector are increasing to introduce new drugs to treat zoonotic and foodborne diseases among animals. With a heightened awareness of infectious diseases transmitted through animals, companies are investing in new drug development, addressing the global concern for animal healthcare.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the market, driven by the rising trend of animal adoption and increased per capita animal healthcare expenditure. The region’s high pet ownership, as indicated by the American Pet Products Association, reflects a substantial market demand for parasiticides.

Key Players and Collaborations

Key industry players such as Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Zoetis, Inc., are implementing various strategies, including business collaborations and product launches, to expand their product range globally. Notable collaborations, such as the one between the British Veterinary Association and Vetoquinol, showcase the industry’s commitment to effective parasiticide use.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, British veterinary associations collaborated to create a plan for effective parasiticide use in cats and dogs. Additionally, Vetoquinol announced the availability of Felpreva, a new feline parasite protection innovation, in the U.K. market in April 2022.

