Pet Grooming Services Market, Set to Expand at a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Anticipating a Reach of US$ 4.3 Billion by 2031, Building from a Valuation of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — In the ever-growing pet care industry, pet grooming services play a pivotal role in ensuring the health, hygiene, and happiness of our beloved animal companions. The global pet grooming services market is witnessing steady growth and is anticipated to flourish further from 2023 to 2031. With a focus on enhancing the well-being of pets, improving service accessibility, and leveraging technological innovations, the market is poised for expansion.

Market Overview:

The global pet grooming services market was valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2022. Forecasted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, it is projected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by the end of 2031. This growth reflects the increasing pet ownership rates, rising disposable income, and the growing awareness about the importance of pet grooming for overall pet health and happiness.

Key Developments:

Recent key developments in the market include:

On March 13, 2023, Wag Hotels unveiled a luxury pet resort, offering an array of services including pet grooming and boarding. This innovative concept integrates pet care with hospitality, catering to the growing demand for premium pet services.

On January 27, 2023, Aussie Pet Mobile expanded its service offerings to include pickup and drop services, location-specific grooming, and personalized care for pets. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to providing convenient and high-quality grooming services to pet owners.

On January 18, 2023, Village Pet Care launched new pet care services with support from investment by General Atlantic. This strategic funding aims to strengthen Village Pet Care’s position in the pet grooming market and facilitate further growth and expansion opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on service type, pet type, age group, and mode of operation. Service types include bathing, fur brushing, eye and ear cleaning, hair trimming, nail trimming, de-shedding treatments, massage, deworming, dental services, and others. Pet types encompass dogs, cats, horses, and other small animals. Age groups include junior, adult, and senior pets. The mode of operation includes mobile grooming services and grooming at salons.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key countries covered include the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, and others. Regional dynamics are influenced by factors such as pet ownership rates, cultural attitudes towards pet care, and regulatory frameworks governing pet grooming services.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers propelling market growth include the humanization of pets, increasing awareness about pet health and hygiene, and the growing demand for convenience and personalized services. Challenges such as competition from traditional grooming methods, concerns regarding pet safety and welfare, and regulatory compliance requirements may hinder market expansion.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the pet grooming services market include the adoption of eco-friendly and organic grooming products, the integration of technology for online booking and scheduling, and the customization of grooming services to cater to specific breed requirements and pet preferences.

Future Outlook:

The future of the pet grooming services market appears promising, driven by the deepening bond between humans and pets, the expansion of pet care services beyond basic grooming, and the adoption of innovative business models and technologies. Continued investments in pet grooming facilities, staff training, and customer engagement initiatives will be instrumental in sustaining market growth.

Key Market Study Points:

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends

Segmentation based on service type, pet type, age group, and mode of operation

Regional analysis highlighting key markets and growth opportunities

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market include Anvis, Inc., Aussie Pet Mobile, Doggyman H.A. Co, Ltd., Hollywood Grooming, Inc., Muddy Paws, Pawz & Company, Pet Palace, PetSmart LLC, The Pooch Mobile, and Wag Labs, Inc. These companies are actively engaged in expanding their service offerings, enhancing customer experience, and strengthening their market presence through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

