Cannabis Heat-Not-Burn Devices Market, Expected to Surge at a 15.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Envisioned to Achieve US$ 25.3 Million by 2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The global cannabis heat-not-burn devices market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by shifting consumer preferences towards smokeless alternatives and the growing acceptance of cannabis consumption for recreational and medicinal purposes. With technological advancements and innovative product offerings, the market is poised for substantial expansion from 2023 to 2031.

Market Overview:

The cannabis heat-not-burn devices market, valued at US$ 7.2 million in 2022, is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 15.1%, reaching US$ 25.3 million by 2031. This surge in demand is fueled by the rising awareness about the harmful effects of traditional smoking methods and the increasing legalization of cannabis in various regions worldwide.

Key Developments:

Recent developments in the cannabis heat-not-burn devices market include:

On February 22, 2023, Imperial launched the Pulze 2.0 Heating Device, offering enhanced convenience with a compact design and extended battery life. The device serves as an appealing alternative to combustible cigarettes, aligning with consumer preferences for safer consumption methods.

On November 09, 2022, KT&G Corp. introduced new heat-not-burn products in the domestic market, expanding its product portfolio to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The lil ABLE series offers smokeless tobacco products, demonstrating the company’s commitment to diversifying its offerings beyond traditional cigarettes.

On June 14, 2022, E1011 Labs unveiled a new line of heat-not-burn products featuring precision heating technology. This advancement ensures a combustion-free experience while minimizing exposure to harmful toxins associated with traditional smoking methods, thus addressing health concerns among consumers.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on charging port type, number of sessions per charge, price range, end-user, and distribution channel. Charging port types include USB-C and Micro USB, while the number of sessions per charge ranges from up to 10 to above 15. Price segmentation spans below US$ 60, US$ 60 to US$ 130, and above US$ 130. End-users encompass both men and women, reflecting the inclusive nature of cannabis consumption trends.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key countries covered include the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, India, Brazil, and others. Regional dynamics are influenced by factors such as regulatory frameworks, cultural attitudes towards cannabis, and market penetration by key players.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers propelling market growth include the increasing adoption of smokeless alternatives, growing legalization of cannabis, and rising health consciousness among consumers. Challenges such as regulatory uncertainties, concerns regarding product safety and quality, and competition from traditional smoking methods may pose obstacles to market expansion.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the cannabis heat-not-burn devices market include the development of sleek and portable designs, the integration of smart features for enhanced user experience, and the introduction of customizable options to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Future Outlook:

The future of the cannabis heat-not-burn devices market looks promising, driven by ongoing technological innovations, expanding legalization efforts, and changing consumer perceptions towards cannabis consumption. Continued investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and marketing initiatives will be crucial for sustaining market growth and capturing untapped opportunities.

Key Market Study Points:

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends

Segmentation based on charging port type, price range, end-user, and distribution channel

Regional analysis highlighting key markets and growth prospects

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market include E1011 Labs, Flat Planet, LTD, Glo, BAT, Imperial Brands, IQOS, Philip Morris, iuoc2, Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co., Ltd, KT&G Corp., Mok, Omura, Ploom, Japan Tobacco International, and other leading manufacturers. These companies are focused on product innovation, expansion strategies, and enhancing their market presence through strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

