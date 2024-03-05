Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market has experienced significant growth, with the market size reaching US$ 5.7 billion in 2022. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market, covering key aspects such as market drivers, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, market drivers, challenges, market trends, market segments, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Trends:

The market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a projected value of US$ 9.1 billion by the end of 2031. The exponential growth of the electronics industry is a major driving force behind the increasing demand for surface mount technology (SMT) equipment. This technology enables the packing of more electronics in smaller spaces, reducing assembly time and meeting the demand for smaller, lighter, and more advanced devices.

Market Drivers:

Exponential Growth of Electronics Industry:

The electronics industry’s rapid growth is fueling the demand for SMT equipment, allowing for increased automation and efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Demand for Miniaturization:

The trend towards smaller, lighter, and more advanced devices is driving the adoption of automated SMT solutions, contributing to the growth of the market.

Cost Reduction and Environmental Concerns

The emphasis on reducing production costs, assembly time, and the environmental impact of electronics manufacturing, particularly in terms of halogen-free and lead-free soldering, is creating opportunities for SMT equipment manufacturers.

Market Challenges:

High Investment Costs: The initial high investment cost for setting up production units could be a restraining factor for market development.

Thermal Management Challenges: Thermal management issues, including the need for high-frequency applications and stress on PCBs due to coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) mismatch, pose challenges for the SMT equipment market.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific dominates the market, with countries like China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam emerging as manufacturing hubs. The region held the largest market share in 2022.

Europe: The implementation of the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI) is expected to drive the market in Europe.

North America: Collaboration between academia and industry for cutting-edge research is expected to drive market growth in North America.

Key Players:

The SMT equipment market is consolidated, with a few key players holding major market share. Notable players include Dou Yee Enterprises, JUTZE Intelligence Technology, Koh Young Technology, Mirtech, Nordson Corporation, Omron Corporation, PARMI Corporation, Saki Corporation, Test Research Inc., Vi Technology, Viscom AG, Vitrox Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

Yamaha Motors introduced the YRM20DL surface mounter, a high-efficiency modular system, in February 2023.

Mycronic AB received an order for the Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display-oriented applications in December 2022.

Linx Technologies introduced a surface mount GNSS antenna supporting various systems in December 2022.

Cicor completed the acquisition of Phoenix Mecano Digital Elektronik and Phoenix Mecano Digital Tunisie in November 2022.

Summit Interconnect completed the acquisition of Royal Circuit Solutions and Affiliates in May 2022.

