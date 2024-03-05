Unlocking Opportunities: Post-Operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Analysis

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /Transparency Market Research Inc./ —The Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market, valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022, is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching US$ 4.0 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4%. This surge is primarily attributed to the escalating number of surgeries worldwide, accentuated by the rising prevalence of conditions like cancer and anemia, which significantly contribute to post-operative complications.

Request a Sample of Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2969

Understanding the Landscape

Post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) are prevalent issues affecting up to 80% of high-risk patients post-surgery. This high incidence rate necessitates the development of effective treatments, including pharmaceuticals such as serotonin antagonists, steroids, dopamine antagonists, NK-1 receptor antagonists, and non-pharmacologic approaches. The market’s trajectory is also influenced by patient dissatisfaction, prolonged hospital stays, and increased healthcare costs associated with PONV.

Market Drivers

The escalating number of surgeries globally is a primary driver of PONV market growth. Enhanced healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies further propels this expansion. Additionally, the rising prevalence of post-operative pain syndromes, especially in cancer surgeries, underscores the need for effective management strategies, driving market demand.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite significant growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as stringent government regulations and guidelines regarding post-surgery care protocols. Furthermore, comorbidities like renal, cardiac, and hepatic ailments contribute to a higher incidence of post-operative complications, necessitating advanced treatment options.

Regional Perspectives

North America leads the PONV market, driven by a surge in surgeries and heightened patient awareness regarding post-surgery care. In Europe, where a substantial portion of the population experiences post-surgical nausea and vomiting, the market is expected to witness notable growth.

Key Players and Innovations

The PONV market is characterized by intense competition among global players like Acacia Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Novartis AG, among others. Notable innovations include the introduction of new drug formulations like Gimoti nasal spray and Barhemsys, reflecting the industry’s commitment to addressing patient needs.

Future Outlook

With advancements in treatment modalities and a focus on improving patient outcomes, the PONV market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders. Leveraging innovative therapies and expanding geographical reach are crucial strategies for success in this dynamic landscape.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2969<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Clinical Trials Support Services Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/08/2623389/0/en/Clinical-Trials-Support-Services-Market-Value-to-Reach-US-48-5-Bn-by-2033-as-per-TMR-Report.html

Diuretic Drugs Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/08/2623148/0/en/Diuretic-Drugs-Market-to-Expand-at-a-CAGR-of-5-5-during-2023-2031-Reveals-TMR-Study.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453