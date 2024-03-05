Pool Loungers Market, Projected to Expand at a 4.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Envisioned to Achieve a Valuation of US$ 5.2 Billion by 2031, Building from US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Pool loungers have become synonymous with relaxation and luxury, offering individuals a comfortable and stylish way to unwind by the poolside. With an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031, the global pool loungers market is set to expand significantly, reaching a value of US$ 5.2 billion by the end of 2031, up from US$ 3.4 billion in 2022.

Market Overview:

The pool loungers market caters to both residential and commercial segments, offering a variety of loungers ranging from fixed to foldable types, available in different price ranges and materials. These loungers are designed to enhance outdoor living spaces, providing comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

Key Developments:

Recent developments in the pool loungers market include:

In May 2022, CB2 collaborated with Lawson-Fenning to introduce a new collection of indoor and outdoor products inspired by California’s natural resources and creative heritage. This collection includes a range of pool loungers, sofas, and decor items designed to elevate outdoor living spaces.

In March 2022, Ledge Lounger unveiled its autograph collection of outdoor living furniture, featuring chairs, side tables, and chaise lounges. These designs offer a stylish and transformed appearance for both outdoor and in-pool furnishings, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on type, price, material type, end-user, and distribution channel. This segmentation allows manufacturers to target specific consumer preferences and market segments, offering a diverse range of options to meet varying needs.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Each region presents unique opportunities and challenges, influenced by factors such as climate, lifestyle preferences, and economic conditions.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers of market growth include increasing demand for outdoor living spaces, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of health and wellness. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and environmental concerns may impact market expansion.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the pool loungers market include the use of sustainable materials, innovative designs that prioritize comfort and functionality, and the integration of technology for enhanced user experience.

Future Outlook:

The future of the pool loungers market looks promising, driven by continued innovation in design and materials, expanding consumer base, and the growing popularity of outdoor leisure activities. Market players can leverage these trends to capitalize on new opportunities and maintain a competitive edge.

Key Market Study Points:

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends

Segmentation based on type, price, material type, end-user, and distribution channel

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market include Ledge Lounger, Frontgate, Brown Jordan, Telescope Casual Furniture, Grosfillex Expert USA, Tropitone Furniture Company, AmazonBasics, CB2, Gloster Furniture GmbH, and Harbour. These companies focus on product innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction to maintain their market position and drive growth.

