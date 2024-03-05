Food Processing Equipment Market Set to Reach US$ 69.8 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights

The recent FMI report, the sales of the food processing equipment market are expected to surpass a value of US$ 69.8 Billion in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 4.5% through the end of 2032.

Growing consumer demand for meals that are hygienic, nourishing, and secure has fuelled the development of packaging solutions robust enough to withstand the rigours of production and transit.

Bagging, filling, packaging, transporting, and sealing are universal processes that are becoming popular. The sector has seen a rise in the need for shelf-stable foods, which has increased the use of aseptic packing and forming equipment.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14617

Along with increased consumer awareness of food safety, there are other factors driving the market for food processing equipment, such as rising demand for dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood products. Food processing is the employment of chemicals or physical methods to transform unappealing raw ingredients into tasty food products. These gadgets can be automated entirely or in part.

These devices are utilised throughout a wide range of businesses, including those that process dairy goods, meat, vegetables, fish, and drinks. Quick packing and labelling equipment is used in the dairy and meat industries. The three different end products are liquid, solid, and semi-solid.

Key Takeaways from the Food Processing Equipment Market Study:

Europe & North America hold majority in the food processing equipment manufacturing global share

The meat, poultry, and seafood industries will account for the bulk of market share and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

India is estimated to be the lucrative food processing equipment market in South Asia over the forecast period

“Key players in the food processing equipment market are focusing on developments and opportunities for manufacturing of ready-to-eat food. In order to gain competitive edge, market players are spending extensively in R&D to develop novel products. Manufacturers are also concentrating on incorporating technical advancements in order to boost manufacturing efficiency.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies operating in food processing equipment manufacturing are Tetra Pak, HOSHIZAKI Corp., Gea Group, Alfa Lavel, Krones, Middleby ,Buhler, Marel, Atlas, Pacific engineering co. inc., Welbilt, Inc., Dover, Rational AG, and others.

Lift the Veil on Our Methodological Excellence:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14617

Food Processing Equipment Market By Category

By Automation type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Application:

Storage Tank

Chiller

Pasteurizer

Filters

CIP Unit

Cream Separators

Spray Dryer

Homogenizer

Batch Collectors & Feeders

Pulverizing and Mixing

Melting, Heating & Cooking

Flaking, Chipping & Cutting

Molding

Cooling & Chilling

Flavoring and Seasoning

Washer/ Crushing

Pulping/ Milling/ Slicing

Tanks & Storage

Fermenting

Filtering

Distillation/ Sanitizing

Bottling/ Filling

Washing

Shorting/ Segregating

Pealing & Slicing

Cooling/ Freezing

Drying/ Frying / Cooking

Others Applications

By Region, Food Processing Equipment Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the food processing equipment market?

What is the North America food processing equipment market outlook?

At what rate will food processing equipment demand grow in Europe?

What are the key trends shaping food processing equipment?

How much is the current worth of food processing equipment market?

How was the performance in the last five years?

What is the demand outlook forecast for the food processing equipment market?

Who are the top 5 players operating in the market?

How are market players reacting to the new developments in the market?

Which are the major countries driving demand for food processing equipment?

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube