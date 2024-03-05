Dry Whole Milk Powder Market to Surpass US$ 12,761.1 mn by 2022 – Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In the realm of dairy products, dry whole milk powder stands out as a versatile solution catering to diverse consumer needs. This article delves into the evolving landscape of the global dry whole milk powder market, exploring key drivers, market segmentation, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its trajectory.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players in the global dry whole milk powder market profiled in this report are Nestle, Lactalis Group, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Danone, Belgomilk, Dana Dairy, Saputo Ingredients, Alimra, and Amul.

Driving Forces and Market Dynamics:

The demand for dry whole milk powder is propelled by its extended shelf life, offering a practical solution to address perishability concerns associated with fresh dairy products. Its ability to withstand temperature extremes and circumvent the need for reliable cold chains further accentuates its appeal, particularly in regions with challenging logistical conditions. Additionally, changing consumer lifestyles in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, are fueling demand for bakery and confectionery products, thereby driving the market for dry whole milk powder.

Market Segmentation:

The global dry whole milk powder market is segmented based on product type, sales channel, application, and geography. Among product types, instant dry whole milk powder emerges as a dominant segment, owing to its convenience and versatility. Sales channels encompass modern trade, traditional grocery, convenience stores, online platforms, and direct sales. Applications span a wide array of sectors, including home reconstitutions, bakery and confectionery, dairy whiteners, desserts, nutritional supplements, and more.

Regional Dynamics:

Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, emerges as the most lucrative market for dry whole milk powder, driven by rising purchasing power and evolving consumer preferences. North America retains its significance, buoyed by busy lifestyles and a robust packaged food industry. However, Europe is expected to experience a marginal decline in market share, while Japan’s market share is also anticipated to contract slightly.

Technological Advancements and Market Trends:

Innovations in processing technologies and microbiology have enriched product pipelines in the dry whole milk powder market. Enhanced taste profiles, nutritional profiles, and extended shelf life are among the benefits derived from these advancements. Furthermore, the demand for organic dry whole milk powder is witnessing an upward trend, reflecting evolving consumer preferences for natural and sustainably sourced products.

Post-Pandemic Opportunities and Challenges:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses across the globe, impacting consumption patterns and regulatory landscapes. However, it has also ushered in opportunities for the dry whole milk powder market, as consumers increasingly prioritize health-conscious choices and environmentally friendly packaging solutions. This shift towards sustainability and clean labeling presents new avenues for packaging companies, ingredient manufacturers, and processing technology providers to capitalize on emerging trends.

