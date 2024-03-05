Organic Yogurt Market Overview 2024-2032: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic yogurt has emerged as a superfood owing to its rich nutritional profile and numerous health benefits. Prepared from cow or goat milk, organic yogurt is packed with essential nutrients such as fats, proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, and minerals, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. In this article, we delve into the insights provided by Transparency Market Research on the global organic yogurt market, exploring trends, key players, growth drivers, and distribution channels shaping the industry’s landscape.

Key Players and Market Developments

The extensive market research report on organic yogurt includes analysis on various key players operating in the yogurt industry. Details such as company overview, key financial aspects such as market share and valuation, product portfolio, new product innovations, development in manufacturing techniques, a complete SWOT analysis, geographical reach, etc., of the key players has been covered in this section. The in-depth research report has profiled major players such as Aurora Organic Dairy, Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., Horizon Organic Holding Corp., Kroger Co., Purity Foods, Inc., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Stellar Growth Projected:

According to Transparency Market Research’s analytical research report, the global organic yogurt market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected stellar CAGR during the forecast period. By 2022, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 15.5 billion, fueled by increasing consumer demand for organic and nutritious food options.

Specialty Stores Dominate Distribution:

Specialty stores have emerged as a preferred distribution channel for organic yogurt, witnessing significant traction in recent years. This segment, known for offering niche and high-quality products, dominated the market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its growth trajectory. By 2022, specialty stores are forecasted to surpass a noteworthy value of US$ 4 billion, indicating substantial market potential and consumer preference for premium organic yogurt products.

Spoonable Yogurt Segment Leads:

Spoonable yogurt, characterized by its convenience and popularity among consumers, leads the organic yogurt market in terms of form type. With a robust CAGR of 14.4% projected during the forecast period, the spoonable yogurt segment is expected to witness significant growth, catering to the increasing demand for nutritious and easy-to-consume dairy products.

Consumer Preferences Drive Growth:

Changing consumer preferences and evolving food trends are driving the growth of the organic yogurt market. With a growing inclination towards organic and authentic food products, consumers are increasingly opting for organic yogurt due to its superior quality, nutritional composition, and health benefits. Additionally, the rising popularity of fitness and wellness among consumers further boosts the demand for organic yogurt as a part of a healthy lifestyle.

Health Benefits Amplify Demand:

Organic yogurt’s lower fat content and lactose-free composition make it an ideal choice for individuals with lactose intolerance and vegans. Its immunity-boosting properties have garnered increased attention, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, where consumers are seeking products that support overall health and well-being. As a result, the health benefits associated with organic yogurt are serving as significant growth drivers, propelling the market towards exponential growth.

