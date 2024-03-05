Legalized Cannabis Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2010-2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

With the gradual legalization of cannabis across the United States, the landscape of the cannabis market is experiencing unprecedented growth and transformation. Investors and businesses are flocking to capitalize on the booming demand for marijuana products, leading to the emergence of a multi-faceted and multi-purposed industry. A recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) sheds light on the complexities and potential of the legalized cannabis market, highlighting key trends, challenges, and growth opportunities.

Key Players and Market Developments

CBD Capsules STENOCARE

Medical Marijuana Inc

Canadian medical cannabis company Tilray, Inc

Hexo

Booming Market Dynamics:

The legalized cannabis market is witnessing explosive growth, with the value estimated at nearly US$ 20.0 billion in 2018 and projected to grow over fourfold by 2027. This surge in demand has attracted established companies from various consumer industries to explore innovative formulations infused with THC, CBD, or both. As the market matures, consumers are seeking variety in products, potency levels, effects, and prices, driving manufacturers to focus on branding activities and product differentiation.

Key Trends Driving Growth:

Luxury skincare products, edibles, and organic options are gaining traction in both the wellness-focused CBD market and the larger adult-use space. Manufacturers are incorporating terpenes to enhance the flavor and effects of cannabis products, catering to a sophisticated customer base. Additionally, post-federal legalization in Canada, there is a growing trend of new mothers turning to cannabis products to alleviate everyday pressures and postpartum symptoms.

Product Variety and Branding Strategies:

CBD-dominant products are witnessing significant demand, especially among first-time users seeking discreet, convenient, and controlled doses of cannabis. The popularity of CBD-based drinks is on the rise, with beverage companies introducing a variety of flavors to tap into growing consumer interest. Technological advancements in processing and production are enabling manufacturers to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Consolidation Among Established Brands:

Leading companies in the legalized cannabis market, such as Stenocare, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray, Inc., and Hexo, continue to dominate the market, collectively accounting for over 80% of the market share. These companies are expanding their presence in developed markets like North America and Europe, leveraging favorable regulatory approvals for medicinal and recreational cannabis use. However, the market’s volatile nature could lead to a noticeable divide between established players and entrepreneurs in the future.

Analyst Perspective:

The legalized cannabis market presents lucrative opportunities for businesses, with novel product launches and strategic partnerships driving growth. Established manufacturers with robust business plans are poised to benefit from shifting consumer preferences and the growing demand for processed cannabis products. As the market evolves, we can expect increased competition and the entry of large non-weed-related corporations looking to capitalize on the burgeoning cannabis industry.

