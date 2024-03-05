Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Atomic Force Microscopes (Afm) Market is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of US$ 604.3 million in 2022 and an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031. This study delves into the market dynamics, key players, market drivers, challenges, and future outlook to provide stakeholders with actionable insights.

Request Your Sample Copy: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4746&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

Market Size and Growth Trends:

The AFM market is projected to reach US$ 979.5 million by the end of 2031, driven by the increased adoption of high-resolution microscopy in the biology and pharmaceutical sectors. The surge in research and development activities in the life sciences sector, coupled with growth in biological research in bioprocessing, agriculture, energy, and medicine, is fueling the demand for AFMs.

Key Operational Modes and Applications:

AFMs operate in contact mode, non-contact mode, and tapping mode, offering versatile applications in materials science and biological sciences. Researchers utilize AFMs for imaging friction between surfaces, analyzing materials’ elasticity, capacitance, surface potential, electrical forces, conductivity, magnetic forces, and the viscosity of liquids. The technology is particularly crucial in studying DNA and proteins, providing insights into intracellular processes and molecular-level interactions.

Market Drivers:

High-resolution Microscopy in Life Sciences: The need for accuracy and reliability in biomedicine and biology is propelling the demand for AFMs, allowing researchers to explore atomic structures with aberration-corrected transmission electron microscopy.

3D Integrated Circuits: The rise in the adoption of 3D integrated circuits in telecom and semiconductor applications presents lucrative opportunities for AFM vendors, aiding in research and development, quality assurance, and failure analysis stages.

Nanotechnology Investments: Increased investment in nanotechnology is driving AFM market revenue, with AFMs being highly efficient tools for nanotechnological imaging, analyzing topography, friction, magnetism, elasticity, electrical properties, and adhesion of materials.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the AFM market from 2023 to 2031, attributed to increased investments in microscope research and development and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the semiconductor and microelectronics industries. North America is witnessing a surge in biological research, especially in South Dakota Mines, where an AFM has been added to boost research in bioprocessing, agriculture, energy, and medicine.

Key Players:

Leading AFM manufacturers such as Park Systems AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Keysight Technologies, NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments, WITEC, Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments Group), and Nanosurf AG are adopting growth strategies, investing in R&D, and expanding their product portfolios to maintain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Park Systems AG launched its Park NANOstandard product line, providing calibration standard samples for AFM and SEM measurements.

In October 2022, Oxford Instruments Asylum Research introduced its nanoscale time-dependent dielectric breakdown (nanoTDDB) high voltage accessory for the Jupiter XR AFM.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4746<ype=S&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453