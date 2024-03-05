Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2022-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The global Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market has been experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of US$2.3 billion in 2021. Projections suggest a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031, reaching a staggering US$6.9 billion by the end of the forecast period. This surge is primarily attributed to the rise in labor shortages across end-use industries and the expanding Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

Market Overview and Trends

AMRs, defined as machines capable of autonomous navigation without operator intervention, have become integral to various industries. These robots utilize advanced sensors, mechatronics, and cutting-edge technologies such as Industry 4.0, AI, cloud computing, and IoT. The integration of these technologies not only enhances efficiency but also reduces errors, re-works, and risk rates.

A pivotal trend in the market is the escalating demand in the e-commerce sector. The rapid growth of online shopping, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a surge in fulfillment complexities. E-commerce companies are increasingly adopting AMRs to streamline processes, reduce operational costs, and maximize return on investments.

Key Drivers

E-commerce Sector Growth: The rise of online shopping and consumer preference for one-day doorstep delivery has catalyzed the adoption of AMRs in e-commerce operations. This trend is expected to drive significant market development in the coming years.

Technological Advancements: High penetration of technologies such as AI, mechatronics, and Industry 4.0 is providing lucrative growth opportunities for market vendors. The focus on launching AI-enabled and high payload capacity products is expanding the market share of key players.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Workforce Shortages: The e-commerce sector faces challenges related to insufficient workforce to handle increased volumes, leading to operational inefficiencies. AMRs present a viable solution by automating tasks and optimizing processes

Adoption Over AGVs: The market is witnessing a shift in preference from traditional Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to more sophisticated and cost-effective AMRs, particularly in industries such as automotive, consumer products, and personal care.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the market, driven by the adoption of automation in retail and non-durable goods businesses. Europe and Asia Pacific are experiencing growth due to the expansion of FMCG and automotive sectors. The Middle East & Africa and South America are anticipated to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Player Analysis

The market is fragmented, with a multitude of players catering to global demands. Key players include Addverb Technologies Limited, AMS, Inc., ANYbotics AG, Berkshire Grey, Continental AG, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Locus Robotics, OMRON Corporation, and more. Noteworthy developments include ABB’s acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics Group and Jungheinrich AG’s investment in Magazino GmbH.

Recent Developments and Innovations

ROEQ partnered with OMRON to enhance the payload capacity of OMRON’s LD-250 AMR.

SIXAI announced plans for the worldwide deployment of MAESTRO, an AI-enabled autonomous mobile robot management platform.

ABB launched its first range of rebranded ARMs following the acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics.

Locus Robotics introduced the Locus Vector and Locus Max AMRs, offering omnidirectional mobility and increased payload capacity.

Turkcell and Ericsson demonstrated a 5G industrial use case of AMR Safe Crossing in a real warehouse environment.

