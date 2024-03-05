Chelated Minerals Market Forecast 2021-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Amidst the ongoing global pandemic, the demand for health supplements has surged dramatically, with chelated minerals emerging as a frontrunner in meeting consumer needs. Chelated minerals, renowned for their enhanced absorption and bioavailability, have garnered significant attention as essential dietary supplements to boost immunity and overall well-being. This article delves into the burgeoning market of chelated minerals, exploring the factors driving their popularity and the strategies adopted by manufacturers to capitalize on this trend.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Chelated Minerals Market are Zinpro Corp, Maru Chem Industries, Glanbia PLC, Balchem Inc, Virbac, LMF Feeds Inc, Cargill Inc, Alltech, Kemin Industries Inc, BASF SE, Nutreco, NOW Foods, Novus International Inc, Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Phoenix Nutrition, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC), Lehmann&Voss&Co, Prathista Industries Limited

Meeting Nutritional Deficiencies:

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining a balanced diet rich in essential minerals has become increasingly challenging. The coronavirus outbreak has further highlighted the importance of fortifying our immune systems and addressing nutritional deficiencies. Chelated minerals, such as iron, zinc, B12, and calcium, offer a superior form of supplementation by enhancing absorption and ensuring optimal bioavailability. As consumers become more health-conscious, the demand for chelated minerals continues to soar, driven by the need to combat deficiencies and bolster overall health.

Veganism and Dietary Supplements:

The rising popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets has propelled the demand for dietary supplements, particularly among individuals seeking to replenish vital nutrients absent in plant-based diets. Veganism, fueled by ethical, ecological, and health-centric motivations, often leads to deficiencies in essential minerals like vitamin B12, iron, and zinc. Chelated minerals offer a viable solution to bridge these nutritional gaps, making them indispensable for health-conscious consumers embracing plant-based lifestyles.

Addressing Unhealthy Lifestyles:

The prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles characterized by poor dietary choices, smoking habits, and disrupted sleep patterns has contributed to a surge in nutritional deficiencies worldwide. Chelated minerals, renowned for their superior absorption and effectiveness, play a crucial role in addressing these deficiencies and promoting overall well-being. By bolstering immune function, improving digestion, and supporting vital bodily functions, chelated minerals offer a holistic approach to health maintenance.

Expanding Usage in Animal Feed:

Beyond human consumption, chelated minerals are gaining traction in the animal feed industry, where they play a vital role in enhancing mineral absorption and improving animal health. As consumers increasingly prioritize organic and nutritional products, manufacturers are leveraging chelated minerals to meet the growing demand for high-quality animal nutrition. With a projected CAGR of 7.5% by 2031, the chelated minerals market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing awareness and demand for dietary supplements.

Strengthening Distribution Channels:

The coronavirus pandemic has catalyzed the sales of chelated minerals, prompting manufacturers to enhance production and distribution channels to meet escalating demand. The proliferation of offline and online distribution channels, coupled with advancements in eCommerce, has facilitated greater accessibility to chelated mineral supplements. Manufacturers are capitalizing on these opportunities by introducing high-quality products enriched with amino acids and polysaccharide complexes to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

