Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market Projected to Exhibit Growth at 2.2% CAGR by 2031- TMR Study

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The automotive industry, valued at US$52.4 billion in 2022, is poised for steady growth, with a projected CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$63.5 billion by the end of 2031. One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the implementation of stringent emission regulations globally, particularly in regions such as China, Japan, the U.S., and the European Union.

The Role of Emission Control Devices:

Automotive exhaust emission control devices, crucial components in modern vehicles, play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions during the combustion process. These devices, including catalytic converters and particulate filters, are instrumental in mitigating the release of harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and particulate matter (PM) into the atmosphere. The adoption of these devices is driven by the need to meet sustainability goals and adhere to evolving emission standards.

( ) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46041

Key Players and Developments:

Prominent companies such as Johnson Matthey, FORVIA Faurecia, and DENSO Corporation are investing significantly in developing exhaust gas treatment systems. Key developments, such as Southwest Research Institute’s innovations to reduce carbon emissions and strategic collaborations like Eaton and Tenneco’s Euro 6 and 7 exhaust thermal management systems, showcase the industry’s commitment to sustainability.

Market Trends and Innovations:

Recent trends in the automotive exhaust emission control device market highlight advancements in catalytic converters that effectively convert and trap pollutants. Manufacturers are constantly improving designs and materials to expand their product portfolios, aligning with the growing demand in the green transportation sector.

Stringent Emission Regulations Driving Progress:

Governments worldwide are implementing stringent emission standards to combat air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Over 1200 relevant emission-related policies and regulations exist across 164 countries, accounting for about 95% of total greenhouse emissions globally. This regulatory landscape compels automakers to adopt sophisticated technologies, such as high-performance mufflers, to meet compliance requirements.

Integration into Hybrid and Electric Vehicles:

The automotive industry is witnessing the integration of emission control systems into hybrid and electric vehicles, contributing to market development. While these vehicles are considered cleaner alternatives, they still emit pollutants, albeit at lower levels. This integration aligns with the industry’s commitment to addressing global environmental challenges.

Rise in Vehicle Ownership Boosting Opportunities:

The rise in disposable income and urbanization in developing economies like China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand has led to increased vehicle ownership. As the urban population grows, the demand for personal mobility rises, creating opportunities for manufacturers of emission control devices.

Regional Dynamics:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2022, driven by an increase in vehicle ownership and heightened automobile production in manufacturing hubs like China and Japan. In Europe, steady market growth is anticipated due to expansion in the automobile sector and strict emission standards enforced by the European Union.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46041

The automotive exhaust emission control device market is on a trajectory of steady growth, driven by regulatory initiatives, technological advancements, and the industry’s commitment to environmental sustainability. As the automotive landscape evolves, manufacturers continue to innovate, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453