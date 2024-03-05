Dried Potatoes Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2018-2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Potatoes, a staple crop with versatile culinary applications, are now finding their way into the realm of convenience foods through the process of dehydration. Dried potatoes, obtained by removing water from the crop using advanced drying techniques, offer extended shelf life while retaining the texture and taste of fresh potatoes. With the global dried potatoes market projected to reach a value of US$ 3,368.4 million by 2027, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, these dehydrated tubers are witnessing a surge in demand across various sectors.

Key Players and Market Developments

McCain Foods (U.S.)

Basic American Foods (U.S.)

Lamb Weston (U.S.)

Idahoan Foods (U.S.)

Pacific Valley Foods (U.S.)

Augason Farms (U.S.)

Idaho Supreme Potatoes (U.S.)

Demand Driven by Convenience:

In today’s fast-paced world, consumers are increasingly seeking convenient food options that are quick to prepare and easy to store. Dried potatoes fulfill these criteria perfectly, offering ready-to-eat solutions for busy lifestyles. As the demand for convenience foods continues to grow, driven by factors such as time constraints and increased disposable income, the market for dried potatoes is experiencing rapid expansion.

Fueling the Food Processing Industry:

The robust growth of the food processing industry is another key driver of the dried potatoes market. With their multiple applications in processed foods such as snacks, functional flour, and meat products, dried potatoes are enabling manufacturers to meet consumer demand for flavorful and convenient food options. As the demand for processed foods rises, so does the demand for dried potatoes as a versatile ingredient.

Changing Consumption Patterns:

A shift in potatoes consumption patterns is also contributing to the increasing demand for dried potatoes. With less than 50% of potatoes consumed fresh, the majority are processed into value-added products, including dried potatoes. The versatility of dried potatoes in various culinary applications, owing to their binding and thickening properties, is driving their popularity among consumers and manufacturers alike.

Extended Shelf Life and Versatility:

Technological advancements in drying techniques have significantly extended the shelf life of dried potatoes, making them suitable for prolonged storage and use. Methods such as air drying, drum drying, and freeze drying have enhanced the usability of dried potatoes, leading to broader prospects in both consumer and B2B markets. Their longer shelf life has made dried potatoes a preferred ingredient for various dishes and culinary creations.

Rising Snack Industry:

The burgeoning snack industry, fueled by changing consumer eating habits and preferences, presents a significant opportunity for dried potatoes. As consumers increasingly turn to convenient and flavorful snacks, dried potatoes emerge as a popular choice due to their ease of preparation and rich taste. With the snacking trend on the rise, the demand for dried potatoes is witnessing a corresponding upsurge.

Established Supply Chain and Online Sales:

The robust supply chain for dried potatoes, supported by efficient transportation facilities, ensures smooth distribution and availability of the product to consumers worldwide. Additionally, the advent of e-commerce has opened up new avenues for sales, enabling consumers to purchase dried potatoes conveniently from anywhere in the world. Traditional sales methods are complemented by online platforms, contributing to the market’s growth and accessibility.

Meeting the Demand for Gluten-Free Options:

As consumers increasingly adopt gluten-free diets for health reasons, the demand for gluten-free dried food offerings, including dried potatoes, is on the rise. Dried potato flour, rich in starch and gluten-free, serves as a versatile ingredient in a variety of dishes and processed foods. Its gluten-free nature aligns with consumer preferences for healthier food options, further driving the demand for dried potatoes in the market.

