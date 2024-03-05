Flexographic Printing Machine Market Projected to Exhibit Growth at 4.4% CAGR by 2031- TMR Study

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The global flexographic printing machine market, valued at US$2.7 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a valuation of US$4.0 billion by the end of the forecast period. This surge is fueled by the dynamic landscape of the packaging industry and an increased adoption of non-toxic and quick-drying inks, especially in the food and beverages sector.

Packaging Revolution and Non-Toxic Inks Driving Market Expansion:

The pivotal role of flexographic printing machines in the packaging sector is underscored by their ability to print on diverse materials such as metallic films, papers, nonwovens, and plastics. The non-toxic nature of inks used in flexographic printing machines aligns with stringent government regulations concerning food packaging, making them a preferred choice in the industry. The wide application of these machines across pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and beauty and personal care sectors further propels market growth.

Technological Advancements and Integrated Systems:

Companies in the flexographic printing market are actively investing in advanced technologies to provide integrated systems that ensure quick and reliable production with minimal wastage. Flexographic printing, also known as flexo printing, involves the transfer of quick-drying inks from flexible printing plates to a substrate. The process utilizes relief plates made from photo-polymers or rubber, offering a cost-effective solution for long-term repeat orders and resistant plates, ideal for the production of multiple prints.

Sustainable Packaging Driving Market Development:

The global demand for sustainable products has become a key driver for the flexographic printing machine market. Notably, the introduction of high-barrier, recyclable, polymeric monomaterial packaging solutions, such as Constantia Flexibles’ ‘Perpetua,’ showcases the industry’s commitment to sustainability. Recycling increases the scope of flexographic printing, providing flexibility in using plastic packaging, thereby enhancing the demand for printed labels.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While flexographic printing machines offer numerous advantages, such as cost-effectiveness and resistance to wear, challenges include higher initial setup costs and limitations in printing quality compared to lithographic printing. However, opportunities abound as companies innovate, introducing flat-top dots in plates to improve overall print quality, addressing some of the limitations.

Regional Dynamics:

Asia Pacific emerged as the leader in the global flexographic printing machine market in 2022, driven by significant expansion in the e-commerce sector. The region’s e-commerce sector is projected to witness a CAGR of 30% between 2019 and 2026, further emphasizing the role of flexographic printing in printing corrugated cardboards and labels.

North America also holds a substantial market share, attributed to the high demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the expansion of the logistics and manufacturing sectors.

Key Players and Innovations:

Major players in the flexographic printing machine market, such as Windmöller & Holscher (W&H), Mark Andy, Inc., and Bobst Group SA, are focusing on product innovation. For instance, W&H introduced VISTAFLEX II, a wide-web CI flexographic press with impressive speed and quick job changeovers. Mark Andy, Inc. launched Digital Series iQ, an inkjet press offering high-quality manufacturing-class printing with rapid production capabilities.

The flexographic printing machine market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the packaging revolution, the rise of sustainable practices, and the adoption of non-toxic inks in the food and beverages sector. As key players continue to innovate and overcome challenges, the industry is well-positioned to play a crucial role in the future of packaging solutions.

