Automotive Tailgate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —In 2022, the automotive tailgate market achieved a valuation of US$12.5 billion, and with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%, it is anticipated to reach US$17.0 billion by 2031. The surge in market value is attributed to the continual advancements in tailgate technologies and the increasing demand for Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs). This article delves into the key factors propelling the market, innovations driving advancements, and the regional landscape shaping the automotive tailgate industry.

Advancements in Tailgates: A Catalyst for Market Growth:

The automotive sector is experiencing a noteworthy surge in advancements, particularly in tailgate technologies. Tailgates, also known as liftgates, play a crucial role in enhancing vehicle fuel efficiency and overall aerodynamics, contributing to reduced pollution. Vehicles equipped with smart sensors and cameras embedded in tailgates are gaining popularity, offering users enhanced convenience, security, and functionality for various tailgating activities.

Key players in the automotive tailgate market are actively launching easy-to-access and multi-functional tailgates designed to simplify bed access. These innovative tailgates feature a narrower section that allows for easy bed access without interfering with towed items, further enhancing their appeal among end-users.

Market Dynamics: Rise in SUV Demand and Environmental Considerations:

The surge in demand for SUVs globally is a significant driver for the automotive tailgate market. Consumers are drawn to SUVs due to their adaptability, towing capabilities, spacious interiors, and ease of access to the cabin. Additionally, the preference for SUVs is driven by environmental considerations, as many models are available in hybrid and electric versions, aligning with the growing eco-friendly automotive trend.

The adoption of hybrid and electric SUVs is contributing to the automotive tailgate market’s growth, as manufacturers strive to meet the evolving preferences of environmentally conscious consumers. Notably, the rise in popularity of hybrid and electric SUVs is propelling the market share of automotive tailgates.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific Leading the Charge:

As of 2022, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the automotive tailgate market, driven by heightened automobile production in manufacturing hubs such as Japan, China, and India. China, with its dominance in the automobile industry, accounted for a staggering 278 million privately-owned automobiles in 2022. The region’s commitment to addressing vehicular emissions and the increasing demand for eco-friendly automobiles further fuel the market’s growth.

In addition to the established automotive markets in Asia Pacific, the rise in demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in countries like India, China, and Japan is contributing to the expansion of the automotive tailgate market. As these nations embrace eco-friendly automotive solutions, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Key Players and Market Developments:

Key players in the automotive tailgate market, including Magna International Inc., Faurecia, and Robert Bosch GmbH, are actively launching new products to expand their portfolios. Magna International, for instance, has been at the forefront of introducing innovations in tailgate technologies. The industry is witnessing the introduction of smart and electronic tailgates that can be operated remotely, offering users enhanced convenience and safety.

Recent developments also include Seoyon E-Hwa’s announcement to invest US$76 million in building its second facility in Georgia near Savannah (U.S.) in February 2023, highlighting the industry’s commitment to growth and expansion.

The automotive tailgate market is witnessing substantial growth fueled by advancements in tailgate technologies, the rise in SUV demand, and a global shift toward eco-friendly automotive solutions. As smart sensors and cameras become integral components of tailgate systems, end-users are benefiting from increased convenience and safety features. With Asia Pacific leading the charge, the market is poised for a transformative journey, aligning with the dynamic landscape of the automotive industry.

