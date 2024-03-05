Automotive Display System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —In 2022, the global automotive display system market reached a valuation of US$15.3 billion, and with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, it is anticipated to soar to US$29.7 billion by the end of 2031. This robust growth is underpinned by factors such as the surge in automobile sales, escalating demand for modern display systems, a penchant for luxury vehicles, and an unwavering focus on safety while driving. This article dissects the key factors shaping the market, delves into the latest technologies propelling advancements, and provides insights into the regional landscape steering the automotive display system industry.

Factors Fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Sales of Automobiles:

The automotive display system market is riding on the coattails of increased automobile sales globally. As more individuals become vehicle owners, the demand for sophisticated and modern display systems rises, driving market expansion.

Surge in Demand for Modern Display Systems:

The modern consumer seeks vehicles equipped with advanced display systems that offer convenience, safety features, and access to cutting-edge technologies. The shift towards more human-centric technology in automobile cabins is propelling the adoption of innovative display systems.

Preference for Luxury Vehicles:

Luxury vehicles are witnessing a surge in demand, and major manufacturers are integrating technologically advanced display systems into their offerings. The development of reliable and adaptable monitoring solutions is becoming crucial as the automotive sector embraces electrification, automation, and connection.

High Priority on Safety while Driving:

Safety remains a top priority for consumers, and automotive display systems play a crucial role in enhancing safety features. The integration of technologies such as gesture control systems, advanced infotainment systems, and head-up display systems contributes to both safety and comfort.

Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs):

The growing demand for electric vehicles is a significant driver for the automotive display system market. The shift towards sustainable transportation solutions emphasizes the role of display systems in meeting the unique requirements of electric and autonomous vehicles.

Integration of Smartphone Connectivity:

The syncing of smartphones with infotainment systems, such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, is on the rise. This integration enhances the demand for smart displays in vehicles, providing easy navigation, music control, and hands-free operation.

Display Technology and Size Dynamics:

High Demand for TFT-LCD Display Technology:

TFT-LCD display technology dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance. TFT-LCDs are extensively used in various applications within vehicles, such as controlling air conditioning, audio systems, instrument clusters, and aftermarket navigation devices.

6″ to 10″ Display Size Segment Gaining Traction:

The 6″ to 10″ display size segment was prominent in 2022, driven by the development of safety features in vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are investing in this segment due to its cost-effectiveness and compatibility with connected vehicle technology.

Regional Landscape:

Asia Pacific Leads the Market:

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the automotive display system market. The region’s increasing penetration of luxury vehicles, technologically advanced infotainment systems, and a robust demand for vehicle entertainment contribute to its market dominance.

Europe’s Substantial Market Share:

Europe is poised to have a substantial share in the automotive display system market, with well-developed transportation infrastructure and the presence of major electric vehicle manufacturers focusing on autonomous vehicle development.

Key Players and Market Developments:

The global automotive display system landscape is characterized by consolidation, with key players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., and Visteon Corporation driving market dynamics. These players focus on expanding product portfolios through mergers, acquisitions, and technological innovations.

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, AUO showcased Advanced ALED technologies, emphasizing entertainment simulation and Metaverse applications.

In January 2022, Visteon launched high perceptual quality with advanced cockpit display technology.

The global automotive display system market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by the rise in automobile sales, consumer preferences for modern and sophisticated display systems, and the integration of advanced technologies. As the automotive industry evolves towards electrification and autonomy, display systems play a pivotal role in meeting the demands of these transformative trends. With Asia Pacific leading the charge and key players driving innovations, the automotive display system market is set to revolutionize the driving experience in the years to come.

