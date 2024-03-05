Automotive Wiper Component Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The global automotive wiper component aftermarket, valued at US$5.2 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2031. Driven by advancements in wiper component technology and the enforcement of stringent road safety regulations, the industry is not only ensuring clear visibility in diverse weather conditions but also responding to consumer demands for innovative and premium aftermarket solutions.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in Wiper Component Technology:

The automotive wiper component landscape is witnessing remarkable advancements, with manufacturers introducing sophisticated components such as advanced sensors and premium aftermarket windshield wiper blades. These innovations are not only enhancing performance but also reflecting the industry’s commitment to functionality and safety in the aftermarket sector. For instance, Federal-Mogul LLC’s ANCO Contour wiper blades and Ford’s rain-sensing wipers are prime examples of this commitment to cutting-edge technology.

Stringent Road Safety Regulations:

Governments worldwide are taking proactive measures to combat the proliferation of fake wiper components. Bodies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. and the European Union have implemented stringent safety standards for automotive wiper components, ensuring adherence to minimum performance requirements. This regulatory environment creates opportunities in the automotive wiper component aftermarket, emphasizing the importance of certified replacement parts.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Leads the Way:

In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the automotive wiper component aftermarket, driven by factors such as increased disposable income, a rising population, and higher sales of electric vehicles (EVs). The surge in demand for passenger cars, particularly EVs, in countries like India and China, is contributing significantly to market dynamics. Additionally, the integration of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and smart sensors in Japan is enhancing the intelligence of car wipers.

Rise of Electric Vehicles:

The electric vehicle market is a significant driver of the automotive wiper component aftermarket. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China alone hosts over half of the electric cars on global roads, with a substantial increase in EV sales in 2022. The rise in EV adoption is fueling demand for advanced wiper components, showcasing the industry’s adaptability to evolving automotive trends.

Key Players and Innovations:

Major players in the automotive wiper component aftermarket, including Bosch GmbH, AM Equipment, Valeo, and more, are investing in Research and Development (R&D) to introduce cutting-edge technologies. Bosch GmbH’s Aerotwin wiper blades and Mister-Auto’s addition of Valeo Canopy wiper blades to its catalog exemplify the industry’s commitment to eco-friendly designs and superior visibility.

As the automotive industry steers towards innovation and compliance with safety standards, the global automotive wiper component aftermarket emerges as a crucial player in ensuring clear visibility and road safety. With a focus on advanced technologies, adherence to regulations, and regional market dynamics, the industry is well-positioned for sustained growth. The future promises not only enhanced visibility for drivers but also a continued commitment to meeting consumer demands for sophisticated and reliable automotive wiper components.

