Global Automotive Braking Component Market Forecast 2023-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — In the fast-paced world of automotive innovation, the global automotive braking component market is not just a vital cog in the wheel but a critical component ensuring the safety, efficiency, and reliability of vehicles. Valued at US$47.9 billion in 2022, this industry is projected to witness a steady growth trajectory, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0%, reaching US$68.3 billion by the end of 2031. This surge is attributed to factors such as the rise in automotive production, increasing vehicle ownership, and constant innovation in safety technologies.

Market Dynamics:

Automotive Production Propels Growth:

The surge in automotive production and vehicle ownership is a primary catalyst for the growth of the automotive braking component industry. As developing countries, including China, India, and Vietnam, experience increased urbanization and income levels, the demand for vehicle ownership has risen. Simultaneously, manufacturing hubs like Germany and Korea are witnessing a rise in production, further driving the need for reliable automotive brake parts.

( ) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45801

Safety Innovations Fuel Market Expansion:

With a constant focus on safety, governments worldwide are enacting stringent regulations, pressuring automakers to adopt efficient and optimal braking parts and mechanisms. The alarming increase in cases of pedestrian deaths, vehicle collisions, and air pollution has led to an emphasis on the integration of advanced automotive braking solutions. This, in turn, stimulates market development.

Green Transportation Spurs Innovation:

The automotive braking component industry is experiencing a shift towards innovation, especially in the electric vehicle sector. Prominent manufacturers are investing in advanced brake technologies, experimenting with designs, and utilizing novel materials to cater to the specific demands of electric and hybrid vehicles. The adoption of electronic braking systems (EBS) and regenerative braking technology is becoming prevalent to meet green transportation standards.

Automotive Braking Component Market Introduction:

Automotive braking components, including brake pads, brake rotors, calipers, lines, boosters, and various actuators and sensors, form the backbone of a vehicle’s braking system. These components play a crucial role in converting kinetic energy into heat energy, ensuring secure deceleration and stopping. Recent trends suggest a growing adoption of electronic braking systems and regenerative braking technology, especially in electric and hybrid vehicles, aligning with the industry’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Increase in Automotive Production and Ownership:

The surge in disposable income and urbanization in emerging economies is leading to an increased demand for vehicle ownership. This, coupled with the gradual post-pandemic increase in automobile production in manufacturing hubs like Germany, China, and Japan, is creating significant opportunities for automotive brake parts. Germany, for instance, witnessed a substantial increase in automobile production, with electric and hybrid vehicles surpassing conventional ones for the first time.

Advancements in Safety Technologies:

Governments and regulatory bodies globally are intensifying their focus on road safety and emission standards. The implementation of stringent safety regulations is pushing automakers to integrate advanced automotive braking solutions to ensure compliance and enhance passenger safety. With a growing number of road accidents worldwide, there is a concerted effort to decrease fatalities caused by road accidents by half by the year 2030.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific stands as the leader in the automotive braking component market, driven by the expansion of the vehicle manufacturing sector, cheap labor availability, and rapid urbanization. The rise of smart cities and increased emphasis on road safety in countries like China contribute significantly to market dynamics. Europe, on the other hand, is poised for steady growth due to the expansion in the commercial trucking sector and the implementation of stringent safety regulations.

Analysis of Key Players:

Key players in the global automotive braking component market are actively investing in advancements to enhance the functionality and efficiency of their products. Adoption of improved designs and materials is a key strategy to meet the rising demand. Industry leaders include AISIN CORPORATION, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., EXEDY Globalparts Corporation, Schaeffler AG, Tilton Engineering, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Key Developments:

Noteworthy developments in the automotive braking component industry include ZF’s introduction of an electro-mechanical ‘dry’ brake system for electric vehicles, offering up to 17% range increase, and Brembo’s plan to democratize high-performance all-electric brake systems for mass-market brands using AI-based Sensify braking system.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=45801<ype=S

As the automotive industry steers towards a future dominated by electric and hybrid vehicles, the role of automotive braking components becomes even more crucial. Beyond ensuring safety and compliance, these components are at the forefront of innovations driving green transportation. With a focus on constant improvement, technological advancements, and adherence to stringent safety standards, the global automotive braking component market is not just a reflection of the automotive industry’s evolution but an essential force propelling it safely into the future.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453