Agriculture Lighting Market: Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends and Forecast to 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Agriculture Lighting Market has witnessed substantial growth, with a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a remarkable CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a staggering US$ 5.4 billion by the end of the forecast period. This surge can be attributed to the rising popularity of indoor farming, greenhouse cultivation, and the expansion of the poultry sector.

Request Your Sample Copy: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85742&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

Market Dynamics:

Indoor Farming and Greenhouse Cultivation: The market is being driven by the increasing popularity of indoor farming and greenhouse cultivation. These controlled environments allow year-round crop production, and artificial lighting plays a crucial role in compensating for reduced natural sunlight. Advanced LED technology and smart lighting controls are optimizing plant growth, improving resource efficiency, and contributing to sustainable agriculture practices.

Sustainable Agriculture Practices: The adoption of sustainable agriculture practices is providing lucrative opportunities. LED-based agriculture lighting, known for its energy efficiency, reduces electricity costs and minimizes the carbon footprint. This aligns with the global push towards sustainable practices, further propelling market growth.

Expansion in Poultry Sector: The agriculture lighting market is benefiting from the expansion in the poultry sector. Agricultural lighting solutions are employed to enhance the productivity and welfare of poultry birds. Controlling day length through lighting manipulation influences production and reproductive behaviors, leading to more efficient flock management and improved productivity.

Market Segmentation:

Component

Lamps

Luminaries

Lighting Controls

Sensing Devices

Others (Timer, Accessories, etc.)

Light Source

Incandescent Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamps

LEDs

Others (Halogen, Metal-halide, etc.)

Wattage Type

Up to 100W

100W – 300W

300W – 500W

Above 500W

Application

Horticulture

Livestock

Aquaculture

Vertical Farming

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific: Projected to hold the largest share, accounting for 31.7% in 2022. The presence of major agriculture lighting companies and the expansion of the agriculture sector contribute to market growth in the region.

Europe: Holding 28.4% in 2022, the region sees a rise in investment in R&D for new products, fostering market expansion. Strong initiatives from research institutions and technology companies drive advancements in agriculture lighting technologies.

Key Players:

AKVA Group, ams OSRAM AG, California LightWorks, CBM Lighting, Current Lighting Solutions, LLC., DeLaval, Gavita International B.V, HATO Agricultural Lighting, Heliospectra AB, Hubbell Incorporated, Lely, Luminus, Inc., Samsung, Signify Holding, and Sunbird

Key Developments:

Purdue University researchers designed LED lighting strategies to reduce energy costs and increase yield in vertical farming.

Signify Holding acquired Fluence from ams OSRAM, enhancing its position in the agricultural lighting business.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85742<ype=S&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453