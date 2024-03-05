Meat Processing Equipment Market is Anticipated to Grow at A Sluggish CAGR of 4.6% by 2031- TMR Study

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The global meat processing equipment market, valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2022, is poised for robust growth with an estimated 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. Analysts attribute this anticipated expansion to various factors such as increasing consumer demand for processed meat, rising disposable incomes in emerging economies, and the continual evolution of meat processing technologies.

Key Growth Drivers:

Consumer Demand for Processed Meat Products:

The market’s growth is closely tied to the surge in consumer demand for processed meat products. The trend towards protein-rich diets is driving the development of the meat processing equipment sector, as consumers seek convenient and high-quality meat options.

Technological Innovations in Meat Processing Equipment:

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in propelling the market forward. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to create cutting-edge materials and collaborate strategically to enhance their influence in the meat processing equipment landscape.

Rise in Disposable Income in Emerging Economies:

The growing disposable income in emerging economies is contributing to increased spending on processed meat products. This economic shift is a key factor behind the surge in demand for meat processing equipment.

Food Safety and Hygiene Awareness:

Increasing awareness regarding food safety and hygiene is a catalyst for market growth. Meat processing equipment not only improves food safety standards but also enhances efficiency in processing and reduces labor costs.

Market Dynamics and Automation:

Demand for Processed Meat Technologies:

Changing consumer lifestyles, driven by rapid urbanization, have led to a high demand for processed and convenient meat technologies. Automation in meat processing is gaining traction, offering cost-effective solutions and improving safety and hygiene.

Advances in Technology:

The industry is witnessing significant technological advancements, including AI-driven automation, sensors, and data analytics. These technologies are reducing labor requirements, decreasing waste, and making meat processing more accessible and sustainable.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the meat processing equipment market, fueled by increased consumer preference for processed foods, rising disposable incomes, and a growing demand for halal meat products. Technological innovations further contribute to the region’s market share.

Key Players and Developments:

Prominent Manufacturers:

Key players in the market include Marel, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, The Middleby Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Scott Technology Limited, Bettcher Industries, Inc., and Minerva Omega group s.r.l.

Strategic Collaborations and Acquisitions:

The industry’s competitive landscape sees companies engaging in strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and product expansions. For instance, JBT Corporation’s acquisition of Alco-food-machines GmbH & Co. KG expands its product offerings and market reach.

Plant-Based Options and Partnerships:

Recognizing the growing trend toward plant-based alternatives, notable partnerships, like Selina’s collaboration with Redefine Meat, aim to increase plant-based options on menus, showcasing the industry’s adaptability to evolving consumer preferences.

As the global meat processing equipment market continues to evolve, driven by consumer trends, technological innovations, and economic shifts, key players are positioning themselves strategically to meet the increasing demand for processed meat products. With a focus on efficiency, safety, and sustainability, the industry is poised for substantial growth, offering opportunities for collaboration, technological advancements, and market expansion in the coming years.

