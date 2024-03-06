CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gearbox rebuild and repair service market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, manufacturing, marine, and agriculture markets. The global gearbox rebuild and repair service market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rapid industrial expansion and growing number of industries relay on gearbox, such as automotive, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

In this market, helical, bevel, worm, planetary, and spiral bevel are the major segments of gearbox rebuild and repair service market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that planetary is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

GearTec, Machinery Maintenance, Renown Electric, National Gear Repair, Cage Gear, Circle Gear & Machine, GUIBE, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, GearWorld, and Hard Chrome Solutions are the major suppliers in the gearbox rebuild and repair service market.

