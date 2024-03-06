Lucintel Forecasts the Global Gastric Electric Stimulator Market to Reach $448.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gastric electric stimulator market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory surgical centre, and clinic markets. The global gastric electric stimulator market is expected to reach an estimated $448.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing cases of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, growing research and development activities and high investment in these research projects, as well as, rise in demand for high-frequency stomach electric stimulators due to their many advantages, including longer battery life, less intrusive implantation, and patient friendliness.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Gastric Electric Stimulator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030.

In this market, low frequency and high frequency are the major segments of gastric electric stimulator market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that high frequency will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment.

Download sample by clicking on gastric electric stimulator market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing number of gastrointestinal surgery procedures, an increase in gastroparesis cases, and advantageous local reimbursement and regulatory frameworks.

ANS, Philipis, IntraPace, Stryker, Enteromedics, Changzhou Ruishen Medical Equipment, and Metacure are the major suppliers in the gastric electric stimulator market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Surgical Tourniquet Market

Test Benches Market

Third-Party Logistic Market

Uveitis Treatment Market

Vertigo Treatment Market

Water Recycle and Reuse Market