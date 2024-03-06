Challenges and Strategies for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and High Potency API Industry: 2023-2030

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and High Potency API Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research's API and High Potency API industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies.

The global API and HPAPI markets combine to account for USD 233.31 billion revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 393.65 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 6.0% over the forecast period.

Access the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and High Potency API Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 352.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, advancements in active pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing, and an increase in the geriatric population.

The growth of the captive API segment is propelled by companies investing in solving challenges and developing new chemical ways for the production of APIs in-house. This aids in reducing costs and the risk of contamination. Artificial intelligence and protein synthesis are expected to facilitate faster development with greater control over the process.

The rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-based conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, is accelerating the demand for API. For instance, as per U.S. Pharmacist in 2020, 47% of adults have at least one risk factor that supports cardiovascular disease development. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the global, critical public health burdens driving extensive R&D for APIs in the field.

High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 40.66 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the HPAPI market is attributed to rising incidence of cancer, growing targeted therapies, and increasing application of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) in treating target diseases. Rising prevalence of cancer is expected to be a major factor. According to the WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death, accounting for around 9.9 million deaths in 2020. Due to the growing number of people who contract the disease, cancer is regarded as one of the major health risks. The CDC states that factors such as smoking, obesity, alcohol use, and UV radiation exposure are risk factors for cancer since they contribute to the overall burden of the illness.

With limited treatment options and side effects associated with chemotherapy, there is a rising popularity of targeted therapy as it does not damage non-cancerous cells. In May 2021, Amgen, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for the launch of LUMAKRAS for treating patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. LUMAKRAS is the first targeted product for the treatment of G12C-mutated KRAS NSCLC patients. This is likely to increase the demand for HPAPIs in the coming years. Characteristics of these anti-cancerous drugs, such as minimum exposure of drugs to non-cancerous cell and their effectiveness, are contributing to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in this market is likely to be high due to increasing interest in small molecules and biologics for the treatment of chronic diseases is attracting industry players. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and expansion of manufacturing units to strengthen their position in the market. Development of targeted therapies over the forecast period is expected to further intensify the competitive rivalry in the market. As part of strategic geographical expansion, many companies are setting up manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific region. In addition, increasing number of companies switch to contract manufacturers for APIs, which is further increasing competitive rivalry.

Some of the key players in the API and High Potency API market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie, Inc., BASF SE, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CordenPharma, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Viatris Inc., Albemarle Corporation, and Aurobindo Pharma.

