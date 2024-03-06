CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global focused ultrasound system market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, and diagnostic center markets. The global focused ultrasound system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in focused ultrasound technology.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in focused ultrasound system market to 2030 by type (ultrasound-guided focused ultrasound system and MR-guided focused ultrasound system), application (hospital, clinic, diagnostic center, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ultrasound-guided focused ultrasound system and MR-guided focused ultrasound system are the major segments of focused ultrasound system market by type. Lucintel forecasts that MR-guided focused ultrasound system is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its higher efficiency.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high penetration rate of focused ultrasound products in the region and the region’s well-developed healthcare sector and the high volume of medical procedures performed.

Alpinion Medical Systems, INSIGHTECH, Sonacare Medical, Siemens, Haifu Medical Technology, FUS Instruments, Medsonic, Mirabilis Medical, EDAP, and Alpinion Medical Systems are the major suppliers in the focused ultrasound system market.

