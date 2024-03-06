The Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fire resistant cable market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive & transportation, building & construction, energy, and manufacturing markets. The global fire resistant cable market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing regional safety and security regulations, a rise in the need for fire-resistant cables from the building and construction sectors, and a growth in the production of electricity.

In this market, XLPE, PVC, EPR, and ISZH are the major segments of fire resistant cable market by based on insulation material.

Lucintel forecasts that XLPE is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to excellent electrical properties maintained over the whole temperature range, resistance to thermal deformation at high temperatures, and a high thermal short circuit rating.

Within this market, building & construction is expected to witness the highest growth because human safety is ensured by their simplicity of installation, ability to tolerate high temperatures during fires, and maintenance of electrical circuit dependability.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rise population and rapid urbanization, as well as, growing the building and construction, manufacturing, automotive, and transportation sectors in the region.

Prysmian, Nexans, NKT, Leoni, LS Cable & System, Jiangnan, and Tratos are the major suppliers in the fire resistant cable market.

