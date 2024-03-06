Lucintel Forecasts the Global Enteric Softgel Capsule Market to Reach $4.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global enteric softgel capsule market looks promising with opportunities in the health supplement and pharmaceutical markets. The global enteric softgel capsule market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in the use of enteric softgels, a spike in the market for omega-3 supplements, as well as, increase in manufacturer marketing campaigns, and rise in consumer knowledge of preventative healthcare.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Enteric Softgel Capsule Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030.

In this market, gelatin capsules and non-gelatin softgel capsules are the major segments of enteric softgel capsule market by type. Lucintel forecasts that gelatin capsules will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the expanding awareness of nutraceutical supplements among individuals and the growing use of softgel capsules by fitness enthusiasts.

Within this market, health supplements will remain the larger segment due to rise in the number of elderly people, a rise in knowledge of omega-3 supplements, and an increase in the usage of softgel health supplements in developing nations.

Download sample by clicking on enteric softgel capsule market

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to large population base, rising health supplement awareness, expanding healthcare facilities, and rising enteric softgel capsule demand.

Aenova, BASF SE, Catalent, Colorcon, Fuji Capsule, Lonza Group, and Now Health are the major suppliers in the enteric softgel capsule market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Automotive Crankshaft Market

Zinc Oxide Non-Linear Resistor Market

Zigbee System on Chip Market

Workshop Management Software Market

Wood Chipper Market

Wirewound Variable Resistor Market