Lucintel Forecasts the Global Endocavity Transducer Market to Reach $4.7 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global endocavity transducer market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory surgical centre, clinic, and diagnostic centre markets. The global endocavity transducer market is estimated $4.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of gynecological and urological disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid advancements in technology.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in endocavity transducer market to 2030 by product type (curvilinear, phased array, endocavity, and linear), application (obstetrics/ gynaecology and urology), end use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, clinics, and diagnostic centres), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, curvilinear, phased array, endocavity, and linear are the major segments of endocavity transducer market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that curvilinear transducers is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it is used in imaging applications such as obstetrics/gynecology and urology.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness of endocavity transducer devices, rising acceptance of novel products, as well as, expanding infrastructure investments to support medical and healthcare activities in the region.

Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Mindray Zonare, Toshiba Medical Systems, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Hitachi Medical Systems, and Providian Medical are the major suppliers in the endocavity transducer market.

