Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Transporter Market to Reach $73.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric transporter market looks promising with opportunities in the electric scooter, electric bike, and electric skateboard markets. The global electric transporter market is expected to reach an estimated $73.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are advancements in less expensive battery technology and government legislative backing, rising fuel prices and hefty maintenance expenses for carriers who rely on conventional fuel, as well as, growing customer demand for environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electric transporter market to 2030 by voltage (24v, 36v, and 48v), battery type (sealed lead acid, NiMH (nickel-metal hydride battery), and li-ion (lithium-ion battery)), vehicle type (electric scooter, electric bike, and electric skateboards), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, sealed lead acid, NiMH (nickel-metal hydride battery), and li-ion (lithium-ion battery) are the major segments of electric transporter market by battery. Lucintel forecasts that sealed lead acid will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, electric scooter will remain the largest segment due to increasing popularity of using portable electric scooters for home uses, such as segways and hoverboards, as well as, it has the benefit of reduced operating costs and increased convenience.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to fast urbanization, population growth, increased production capacity, and raw material availability in the region.

Allcell Technologies, BMW Motorrad, BOXX, Hama, KIWANO, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle, Daimler Trucks, Nikola Motors, Tesla, and Volvo are the major suppliers in the electric transporter market.

