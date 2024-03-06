Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Acupuncture Device Market to Reach by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric acupuncture device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, and homecare markets. The global electric acupuncture device market is expected to reach an estimated $190.5 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic pain, growing awareness of the benefits of electroacupuncture, and advancements in electroacupuncture technology.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Electric Acupuncture Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030.

In this market, neurological conditions, gastrointestinal conditions, and skeletomuscular conditions are the major segments of electric acupuncture device market by indication. Lucintel forecasts that skeletomuscular conditions will remain the largest segment due to their widespread prevalence and the effectiveness of acupuncture in the treatment of related symptoms.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment because it often treat patients with various medical conditions, including chronic pain and musculoskeletal issues, making electric acupuncture a versatile and in-demand treatment option.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rise in adoption of acupuncture treatment in countries like China and India.

Cymatics, Pantheon Research, Haifu Medical Technology, Shinylink, Hangzhou Ruicheng Medical Device, Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument, Hubei YJT Technology, Wujiang Win Game, Zhengzhou Sunshine Medical Equipment, and Guangzhou Ghc International Trade are the major suppliers in the electric acupuncture device market.

