The Rise of In-House Baristas: Built-in Coffee Machine Market Set to Exceed US$ 10.43 Billion by 2032 | FMI

The built-in coffee machine market is likely to record a promising CAGR 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 5.82 Billion and is likely to reach US$ 10.43 Billion by 2032.

Due to the growing popularity of brewing coffee at home using conventional methods and the growing need for automated kitchen appliances, built-in coffee makers are becoming more and more popular in Europe. In order to offer the most advanced versions of built-in coffee machines on the market, manufacturers are incorporating new features and updating their production processes.

They do this in an effort to satisfy the requirements and expectations of consumers in terms of performance, quality, and use. The development of a fully automated built-in coffee maker for residential use is the most notable advance.

Manufacturers promise barista-quality coffee blends at home that will be comparable to the coffee served at commercial locations in order to draw customers and effectively sell the innovations offered in built-in coffee machines.

Sales of built-in coffee makers for home usage are also being boosted by features like dose control grinding, hands-free operation, and a superb steamer for texturizing micro-foam milk, among others.

In addition, there is a growing requirement for high-quality coffee makers that are easy to use and incredibly dependable over the long term, which has increased demand for built-in coffee makers. Due to consumers’ increasing desire for online shopping, manufacturers are releasing novel coffee machine models through online retail channels, which is boosting market expansion.

Key Takeaways:

Based on water tank capacity, demand in the 1-1.5L segment is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

By power, the 1500W-2000W segment will account for 37.1% of the total market share by 2032.

In terms of connectivity, sales in the home connectivity segment will increase at a 6.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

Demand in the Germany built-in coffee machine market is slated to surge at a 3.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

Italy will emerge as an attractive pocket, with demand growing at a 6.5% CAGR through 2032.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of Europe built-in coffee machine are introducing machines based upon the regional interests and further advertising them to drive sales of Europe built-in coffee machine.

Major players present in the Europe built-in coffee machine market are Bosch (BSH Home Appliances Ltd), Jenn Air (Whirlpool Corporation), Wolf (Sub Zero Group, Inc.), Ariston (Ariston Group), Fisher & Paykel (Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd.),Thermador (BSH Home Appliances Ltd), Kupperbusch, Gaggenau (BSH Hausgeräte GmbH), Meneghetti S.p.A Fulgor Milano, Neff (BSH Home Appliances Ltd.), AEG (AB Electrolux), Whirlpool Corporation, Miele, Smeg, Indesit Company, and Electrolux among others.

