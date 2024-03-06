Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market to Reach $5.4 by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dysmenorrhea treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & clinic and research center markets. The global dysmenorrhea treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing research and development to create novel medications, rising prevalence of dysmenorrhea in developed nations, as well as rising knowledge and concern about the condition among women.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dysmenorrhea treatment market to 2030 by treatment type (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and hormonal therapy), type (primary dysmenorrhea and secondary dysmenorrhea), end use (hospitals & clinics and research center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and hormonal therapy are the major segments of dysmenorrhea treatment market by treatment type. Lucintel forecasts that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospitals and clinic will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to important product manufacturers’ presence as well as an increase in R&D.

Novartis, Bayer, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Sanofi, Pfizer, Glaxosmithkline, Focus Consumer Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, and Alvogen are the major suppliers in the dysmenorrhea treatment market.

