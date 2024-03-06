CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global DNA-based skin care market looks promising with opportunities in the home user, wellness clinic, and salon markets. The global DNA-based skin care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing desire and capacity to spend money on cosmetics and beauty products, increasing awareness of the benefits of DNA-based skin care, as well as, expanding scientific discoveries and new products from major industry players.

In this market, serums and creams are the major segments of DNA-based skin care market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that creams is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to strong moisturizing, cosmetic advantages, deep hydration, and the creams are a common component of anti-aging skincare routines for women since they penetrate the skin’s surface deeply to target the aging process.

Within this market, home user is expected to witness the higher growth due to convenience and affordability of DNA-based skin care products.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased popularity of skin and cosmetic products in nations like the US and Canada, as well as an increase in the number of dermatological practices in North America.

ALLEL, Imagene Labs, Genetic Beauty, DNA Skin Institute, Epigencare, ANAKE, Caligenix, Lifenome, SKINSHIFT, and SkinDNA are the major suppliers in the DNA-based skin care market.

