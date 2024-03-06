Baby Teeth Care Products Market Anticipated to Surge, Projected Industry Share of US$ 1.71 Billion by 2032 | FMI

The baby teeth care products market is forecasted to register a 2.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032) and projected to reach US$ 1.71 Billion by 2032.

They are the most prevalent in oral diseases that severely affect at least 50 percent of individuals from every part of this world. The major concern of Baby Oral care is between 18 and 24 months, early childhood caries (ECC) or baby bottle tooth decay. The Cavity forming bacteria that is responsible for tooth decay, are transmitted to babies via kissing or share spoon. Increased awareness among parents on baby care products in turn drives the global market of baby teeth/teethecare.

In a melange of cases, bottle tooth decay or early childhood caries is usually identified in relation to infants and toddlers. The common disease among young children below is two years this ECC and many of them are unable to : Firms such as Colgate-Palmolive will time and again communicate the effectiveness of ECC to consumers and how they can avert this condition. As a result, child tooth care products will be in demand on the market because of preventative measures by ECC. The process of caring for infant’s teeth involve taking care of the gum since it is a place holder that will take or hold teething.

Request a Sample Report and Explore New Growth Opportunities Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10108

Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Market Dynamics

Due to food swallowing nature of babies under the age of 2 years, they are more prone to tooth decay or ECC diseases. Thus, dentists recommend using of cavity-preventing fluoride toothpaste. In response to the concern over enamel fluorosis, which rises due to fluoride, some manufacturer launched low fluoride ‘paediatric’ toothpaste containing less than 600 ppm fluoride.

Generally, there are several types of baby teeth care products available in the market. A key factor driving the growth of baby teeth care products market is the increasing awareness to reduce the incidences of early childhood caries (ECC) or baby bottle tooth decay.

Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Recent Developments

Colgate as a manufacturer of oral hygiene products, it produces baby teeth care products such as Colgate Smiles Baby Toothpaste (0-2Y). The company also helps the society to increase the awareness about baby teeth care and related diseases. In baby teeth care products category, some companies are also comping up with innovative baby wipes. In 2018, Bey Bee launched toxin free baby wipes first in India.

Request the Full Report Methodology Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-10108

In 2018, A Tucson, AZ, pediatrician had introduced wipes for babies which are intended to fight cavities.

Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Regional Outlook

The baby teeth care products market is expected to register a healthy growth across all the geographies during the forecast period. The ECC and other dental related diseases are likely to drive market for baby teeth care products. China and India which are considered as emerging countries, have larger population with oral diseases such as tooth decay, periodontal disease in babies etc. As per FDI World Dental Federation, more than 3 billion people are affected by oral diseases and this number is also high for babies.

As a preventive measures, parents are now focused on baby teeth care products which further drives the baby teeth care products market. The U.S. accounts for major market share for baby teeth care products due to major presence of manufacturer over there, better technology infrastructure, increase in adoption in innovative and baby care products and rising awareness about baby gum & teeth related diseases.

Additionally, other developed regions such as Europe and Oceania are projected to showcase steady growth in the global baby teeth care products market due to growing awareness among parents, and growth in hospitals.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube