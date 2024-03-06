Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dental Matrix System Market to Reach $492.1 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dental matrix system market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & dental clinic, dental laboratory, and dental academic & research institute markets. The global dental matrix system market is expected to reach an estimated $492.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of dental caries, growing awareness of oral health, along with the rising disposable incomes, and expanding need for restorative dental care.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dental matrix system market to 2030 by type (circumferential matrix systems and sectional matrix systems), end use (hospitals & dental clinics, dental laboratories, and dental academic & research institutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, circumferential matrix systems and sectional matrix systems are the major segments of dental matrix system market by type. Lucintel forecasts that sectional matrix systems will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because in order to create contact areas, sectional matrix approaches provide more reliable options, and widely used technique for using composite resin to create a strong contact point in Class II restorations in the posterior area.

Within this market, hospitals and dental clinics will remain the largest segment due to increasing number of dentist’s locations around the world, as well as a wide acceptance of cosmetic dentistry among smaller and larger periodontal clinics.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of children and adults who have dental problems, as well as an increased reimbursement for dental services in the region.

Denstply Sirona, Scott’S Dental Supply, Polydentia, Kerr Dental, Garrison Dental Solutions, Dr. Walser Dental, and Clinician’S Choice Dental Products are the major suppliers in the dental matrix system market.

