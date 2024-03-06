Shedding Light on Trends: Floor Lamp Market Projected to Exceed US$ 1.1 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The floor lamps market size is estimated to be US$ 34,516.70 million by 2023. The demand for floor lamps is expected to accelerate at a robust CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,11,289.4 million by 2033.

The Global Floor Lamp market is growing fast because people are moving towards new tech, like LEDs and CFLS that use less power. They offer better options than regular bulbs in terms of efficiency. The benefits of a floor lamp include lasting long, working well and being dependable. This is why more people are starting to use them.

LED floor lamps use less energy than regular bulbs, which can slow down this industry. Halogen and fluorescent lights give off more heat. This makes them use up energy faster. LED floor lamps use 90% less energy and last about 15 times longer than halogen bulbs.

Floor lamps are one of the most popular and liked by people because they are easy to use. They help in bringing extra light to any room. You can put these almost anywhere and they are easy to move in the room. The main advantage of them is that they are not tied to any spot in the room, so you can move them anytime when needed.

Global Floor Lamps Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Global demand for home décor product is growing due to the improvement in the living standards of consumers. Floor lamp is trending these days as it gives a classy look in the living room as well as they are coming with new technology of LED lighting edition with different LED colors which suits and matches the room décor.

There has been a continuous adoption of latest bulbs and lighting’s in the commercial and Industrial Arena on account of technological advancements and improvements in lamps, bulbs, and other lighting products. One of the most desirable features in lighting products is durability or longer life span. Therefore, market players are investing extensively on research and development and trying to develop products with higher lifespan

Global Floor Lamps Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Floor Lamps market are GUANYA, YLighting, Philips, AOZZO, Matsushita Electric (China) Co., Ltd., OPPLE, IKEA, Zhongshan Huayi Lighting, Guangdong PAK Corporation among others.

Floor Lamps Market: Key Trends

Arc lamps are gaining an edge over other floor lamps. The prevalence of arc lamps in living rooms is due to the popularity of sectional sofas, and partly for the mid-century modern look

The greater push towards the green in consumer’s lives has led to more energy conscious lighting choices such as LED floor lamps

Antique finishes along with polished nickel and copper are gaining popularity. Metal, glass, and crystal are liked by consumers for the bases of Floor Lamps

Floor Lamps Market: Key Developments

The growing use of energy efficient light bulbs is synonymous with going green and high tech LED bulbs are at the forefront of this quiet revolution in Floor lamps

Floor lamps with LED lighting coming with wide range of LED color which is enhancing the usage as consumers are interested in buying these which matches the room decor

Opportunities for Floor Lamps Market Participants

Technology is making life more efficient, high-efficiency products are being produced for the same goal. Manufacturers are trying to maximize the energy savings and make products more energy efficient for Floor Lamps. With new technological advances, highly efficient products are obtaining these standards in a wide variety of wattages.

The result of these advanced floor lamps will benefit installers and consumers with their ease and affordability. Manufactures are working to achieve a warm light with this new advancement in LED lighting technology, by finding the right color temperature and Color Rendering Index balance for better lighting for Floor Lamps. Manufacturers are keeping in mind factors like height, price, shades and materials used for floor lamps.

The materials used in constructing traditional floor stand lamps vary widely and includes metal, wood and rattan. Most contemporary floor lamps are made from nickel, silver, bronze, steel and metal alloys as they are moving in market.

Brief Approach to Research for Floor Lamps Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period.

The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Floor Lamps Market sizes.

Global Floor Lamps Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Floor Lamps Market has been segmented as –

Arc Floor Lamps

Modern Floor Lamps

Rustic Floor Lamps

Classic Floor Lamps

Console Floor Lamps

Torchiere Floor Lamps

Tree Floor Lamps

Industrial Floor Lamps

On the basis of application, the global Floor Lamps Market has been segmented as –

Household

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Floor Lamps Market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Independent Stores

Online Store

Others

