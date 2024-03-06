Collaborative Robots Market Growing at 25.1% of Massive CAGR by 2033

Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, are transforming the landscape of industrial automation with their ability to work alongside humans safely and efficiently.

The global collaborative robots market is projected to record a high-paced CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the collaborative robots market is US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 20.5 billion, by the year 2033.

Integration of robotics with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision technologies has helped businesses in obstacle identification, navigation, and products transportation. This has attracted suppliers interested in automating warehouses and placing robots in warehouses, fueling the collaborative robotics industry. Geek Plus Robotics, a developer of intelligent logistics robot solutions, introduced the world’s first interwoven sorting robot in 2019, which might be an alternative to conveyor systems. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the cost of cobots has declined over time as a result of increased demand for such machines in industries such as autos, electronics / electrical products, food and drinks, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals.

Key Players:

Universal Robots A/S

AUBO Robotics

Fanuc Corporation

Stäubli International AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

KUKA AG

Precise Automation Inc.

Denso Wave Incorporated

ABB Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

K2 Kinetics

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, the Saudi government declared a US$ 30 billion investments to enhance warehousing facilities through the deployment of advanced autonomous robots in newly built warehouses across Saudi Arabia, consequently contributing to the growth of the cobots market in this region during the forecast period.

In October 2019, the South Korean government pledged a US$150 million commitment to build intelligent robots for diverse industrial applications such as warehousing and logistics, therefore accelerating the expansion of the cobots industry.

Key Takeaways:

The United States is expected to hold a large share of the global collaborative robots market over the projected period. Industrial collaboration robots, or cobots, are being used in the operations of businesses of all kinds across the country. This enables them to reduce labour costs, increase production, and improve quality.

Asia Pacific collaborative robots market, driven by China and South Korea, is predicted to be significant over the forecast period. The expanding consumer preference for automation, artificial intelligence, and the emergence of other necessary technology presents considerable growth opportunities for the area.

Owing to its increasing use in extremely labor-intensive applications in the automotive, electronics, chemicals, and semi-conductor sectors to handle large, costly, and delicate materials in order to minimize labour costs, the “material capacity” application type is expected to hold the prominent revenue, through the forecast period.

As the demand for electronic components and semiconductors is increasing rapidly across consumer electronics, the “electronic & semiconductor” end user type, and is the most creative segment for key companies, accounting for a sizable portion.

