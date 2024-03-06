Lucintel Forecasts the Global Crystal Puller Market to Reach $1.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global crystal puller market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductor and solar cell markets. The global crystal puller market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of automated manufacturing techniques, technology’s quick progress and the growing need for high-performing electronics, as well as, rising need for single crystals of high purity to be employed in the production of semiconductors, solar cells, and LED devices.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in crystal puller market to 2030 by type (czochralski (cz) method furnace and floating zone (FZ) method furnace), application (semiconductor, solar cell, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, czochralski (CZ) method furnace and floating zone (FZ) method furnace are the major segments of crystal puller market by type. Lucintel forecasts that czochralski (CZ) method furnace is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because it is a kind of crystal puller that forms crystals by using a revolving shaft, a seed crystal, and a crucible filled with molten substance.

Within this market, semiconductor will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand from manufacturers worldwide for integrated circuits.

Download sample by clicking on crystal puller market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to swift industrialization and the existence of important market participants in nations like China and India.

Kayex-Lintoncrystal, PVA Tepla, Ferrotec, Cyberstar, Gigamat, Mitsubishi, Jingsheng, NAURA, Jinyuntong, and Tanlong are the major suppliers in the crystal puller market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Automotive Crankshaft Market

Industrial and Commercial Static Stabilizer Market

Powered Surgical Stapler Market

Surgical Tourniquet Market

Uveitis Treatment Market

Vertigo Treatment Market