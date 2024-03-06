Lucintel Forecasts the Global Construction Machinery Telematic Market to Reach $2.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global construction machinery telematic market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets. The global construction machinery telematic market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance in the construction industry and growing demand for fleet management and equipment tracking.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in construction machinery telematic market to 2030 by machinery type (crane, excavator, telescopic handling, loader & backhoe, and others), telematic feature (tracking, diagnostic, and others), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, crane, excavator, telescopic handling, and loader & backhoe are the major segments of construction machinery telematic market by machinery type. Lucintel forecasts that excavator is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, OEM is expected to witness the higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on construction machinery telematic market

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Caterpillar, Komatsu, CNH Industrial, Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators, Deere, Hitachi Construction Equipment, and Hyundai Construction Equipment are the major suppliers in the construction machinery telematic market.

