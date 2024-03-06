Lucintel Forecasts the Global Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market to Reach $456.7 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global commercial aircraft battery management system market looks promising with opportunities in the centralized, modular, and primary & distributed markets. The global commercial aircraft battery management system market is expected to reach an estimated $456.7 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electric aircraft, growing focus on fuel efficiency and lightweight battery solutions, and stringent regulations promoting safety and reliability in aviation battery systems.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in commercial aircraft battery management system market to 2030 by type (centralized, modular, and primary & distributed), material type (lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, and lead-acid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, and lead-acid are the major segments of commercial aircraft battery management system market by material type. Lucintel forecasts that lithium-ion is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to it’s high energy density, lightweight nature, and reliability.

Within this market, centralized will remain the largest segment due to significant use of commercial aircraft battery management system in this product owing to its scalability, flexibility, and ease of maintenance.

Download sample by clicking on commercial aircraft battery management system market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to exitence of robust aviation base and growing demand for new aircraft procurement in the region.

AXTER AEROSPACE, Concorde Battery, Creare, EaglePicher Technologies, Elithion, EnerSys, Kanto Aircraft Instrument, MarathonNorco Aerospace, MGM COMPRO International, and Mid Continent Instrument are the major suppliers in the commercial aircraft battery management system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Fire Resistant Cable Market

Focused Ultrasound System Market

Gastric Electric Stimulator Market

Gearbox Rebuild and Repair Service Market

Golf GPS Equipment Market

High Performance Wheel Market