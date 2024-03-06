According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global coating dry film thickness gauge market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and electronic markets. The global coating dry film thickness gauge market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for coated products in various industries, growing need for quality control and inspection in manufacturing processes, and rising adoption of coating thickness gauges for research and development activities.

In this market, paint manufacturer, paint user, third party inspection are the major segments of coating dry film thickness gauge market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that paint manufacturer will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing usage of dry films as protective coatings by significant manufacturers worldwide on a variety of substrates, including glass, metal, and plastic.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Paul N. Gardner, Defelsko, Extech Instruments, Elcometer, and Elektrophysik are the major suppliers in the coating dry film thickness gauge market.

