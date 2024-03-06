Robotic Grippers Market Rising at 9.4% of High CAGR by 2033

The rising need for machine grippers in industrial settings, coupled with the growing trend of automation to alleviate manual workloads, underscores a significant shift in modern manufacturing practices.

The robotic gripper market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2033. The market is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Burgeoning Trend:

Industrial Efficiency Enhancement: The rising demand for machine grippers stems from the imperative to enhance industrial efficiency and productivity. Grippers play a crucial role in automating various tasks within manufacturing, assembly, and logistics operations, enabling companies to streamline processes and meet growing production demands. Workload Reduction through Automation: Automation has emerged as a key strategy for reducing manual workloads and increasing operational efficiency across industries. By deploying machine grippers equipped with advanced sensing and manipulation capabilities, businesses can automate repetitive and physically demanding tasks, freeing up human labor for more value-added activities. Optimization of Manufacturing Processes: Machine grippers enable the optimization of manufacturing processes by facilitating faster, more precise handling of components and materials. With the ability to grasp, lift, and position objects with precision, grippers contribute to smoother workflow execution, reduced cycle times, and improved overall production efficiency.

Recent Developments in the Market are:

In 2021, OnRobot announced its new launch of the electric vacuum gripper VGP20. This gripper was designed to provide high-speed packaging with its customized vacuum feature.

In 2021, Zimmer Group announced its new gripper, GEP4000. The gripper is designed for heavy loads and provides high gripping force in the manufacturing and automotive sectors.

In India, manufacturers focus on developing unique, low-cost products to attract end users. The robotic grippers market growth is still at stage one in India, but the key companies are significantly achieving their goal with potential growth. The manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare sectors are gaining huge popularity while rapidly increasing the adoption of the robotic gripper.

Prominent players in the robotic gripper market:

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Soft Robotics, Inc.

Piab AB

Applied Robotics

ABB Limited

Grabit Inc.

Yaskawa America, Inc.

J. Schmalz GmbH

Festo AG & Co. KG

Onrobot

Bastian Solutions

Coval Vacuum Technology Inc.

Brenton Engineering

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Destaco

Robotic Gripper Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Jaw Gripers

Angular & 3-jaw Grippers

Ring Grippers

Needle Grippers

Vacuum Cups

Magnetic Grippers

Special Purpose Grippers

Others

By Application:

Material Handling

General Assembly

Inspection & Others

By End Use:

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics & Semiconductors

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Pharmaceutical

Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

