The Global AMOLED Display Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global AMOLED display market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, retail, automotive, and healthcare markets. The global AMOLED display market is expected to reach an estimated $22.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high-resolution and energy-efficient displays, growing adoption of AMOLED displays in new applications, and substantial expenditures made by manufacturers in R&D to improve the performance of displays.

In this market, polymer, glass, and glass substrate are the major segments of AMOLED display market by material.

Lucintel forecasts that polymer is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising demand for high-quality displays in mobile devices, as well as, increasing popularity of larger-screen devices such as televisions.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising entertainment spending, as well as increasing demand for consumer products in the region.

LG Display, AU Optronics, Dresden Microdisplay, BOE Technology, Samsung Display, Chimei Innolux, Sony, Japan Display, Panasonic, and Sharp are the major suppliers in the AMOLED display market.

