The Global 2D Optical Comparator Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 2D optical comparator market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, metal, and electronic markets. The global 2D optical comparator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for quality control in various industries, increasing automation and robotics, and rising demand for portable and compact systems.

In this market, vertical & horizontal are the major segments of 2D optical comparator market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that horizontal is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it more versatile and can be used for a wider range of applications.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment as this comparator ensures the safety and performance of vehicles.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanization, and significantly growing electronics industry in the region.

ED&D, Asimeto, Millennium Group, Inspec, and Gagesite are the major suppliers in the 2D optical comparator market.

