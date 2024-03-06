Voltage Revolution: Analyzing the US$39.3 Billion Power Transformer Market Outlook

From 2023 to 2033, the power transformer market is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR, with a global market value of US$ 24.1 billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is anticipated to surpass US$ 39.3 billion by the end of 2033.

In order to transmit electricity between networks with minimal loss and frequency shift, power transformers are essential parts of power grids. In the upcoming years, the demand for power transformers will be fueled by rising investments in the construction of power grid networks and distribution channels to provide access to electricity in rural places.

The need for wet-insulated power transformers is being driven by an increase in the use of transformers for residential and commercial applications, as well as by their low cost. The market will benefit greatly from studies and developments that integrate wet-insulated power transformers with smart energy grids and install solar power grids with eco-friendly coolants.

The primary drivers driving market expansion in the country include rising energy demand and an increasing emphasis on renewable electric power generation. Furthermore, the United States continues to be one of the world’s top producers of energy, making it a lucrative market for power transformer manufacturers. Furthermore, the installation of smart grids and transformers, the modification of existing ageing power transformers, and the expansion of renewable energy generation projects will fuel market growth in the future years.

Access our Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10800

Key Takeaways:

Between 2023 and 2033, the Indian market is expected to grow at an excellent 5% CAGR.

CAGR. Wet-type power transformer sales are predicted to exceed US$ 20 billion by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. The residential and commercial sectors are expected to account for more than 40% of overall revenue.

of overall revenue. The market increased at a CAGR of 4.6% over the last five years (2018 to 2022).

over the last five years (2018 to 2022). The United States held a 20% market share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Market companies are focused on creating and manufacturing green transformers in order to generate clean energy and acquire a substantial competitive advantage.

Key Players

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Schneider Electric

Crompton Greaves

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreement for the 300 MVA power transformer endeavor at Sulaibiya station (W) in Al Jahra Governorate is expected to be granted in the third quarter of 2023 by Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy (MEW). Ganz Transformers and Electric Rotating Machines Ltd. have begun a large repair program at the Esna Power Plant, one of Egypt’s largest hydroelectric assets, that will be finished by 2023.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Schneider Electric

Crompton Greaves

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Enhance Your Business Now! Acquire Vital Market Insights – Access the Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10800

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Core

Shell

By Insulation Type:

Dry

Wet

By Phase Type:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By End Use:

Residential & Commercial

Utilities

Industrial

By Voltage Type:

100-200kV

200-400 kV

Above 400 kV

By Application Type:

Generation Step-up

Transmission

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape

The global marine hatch covers market is projected to record a robust CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 327.7 million by the end of 2033.

The India electrical testing services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 308.4 million by 2033. with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global industrial weighing equipment market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2033. A CAGR worth 5% is expected for the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide material handling equipment market is expected to record a 4.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 6,555.9 million.

The duct fans market is expected to rise to US$ 162,788.1 million by 2033. The sales are expected to record a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube