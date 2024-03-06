Spine Biologics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global spine biologics industry was valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 3.5 billion by 2031.

The rise in the prevalence of spinal disorders and the increase in the geriatric population are key drivers of the global spine biologics market. The surge in the elderly population is expected to boost demand for innovative and effective treatments for spinal conditions like degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis. Adoption of spine biologics, offering regenerative and minimally invasive solutions for spinal disorders, is likely to fuel market expansion. Additionally, the integration of spine biologics with advanced surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive procedures and robotic-assisted surgeries, is projected to drive market growth by providing patients with enhanced outcomes and faster recovery times.

Increasing investment in research and development to improve the safety and efficacy of spine biologics treatments presents lucrative opportunities for market players. Spine biologics companies are concentrating on strategic launches and collaborations to enhance their product offerings and expand their global footprint.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17444&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Spine biologics include biomaterials that are used to treat spinal cord injuries, degenerative disc disorders, and bone fusion procedures. Inflammation, healing, and remodeling are the primary processes that it uses to drive growth of bone formation.

Development of biologics that support the repair and regeneration of cartilaginous and bony structures is now underway, while certain biologics are intended to be utilized as a person’s natural bone graft replacement.

Prominent Players:

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Orthofix Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Spine Wave, Inc., Medtronic plc, and NuVasive, Inc.

Segmentation:

Product Bone Allografts Bone Graft Substitute Platelet Rich Plasma Bone Marrow Aspirate Therapy Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Others



Surgery Type Minimally Invasive Surgery Open Surgery



Application Spinal Fusion Spinal Non-union and Fracture Repair Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Other Applications



End-user Hospitals Spinal Surgery Centers Others



Key Developments:

In April 2023 , PUR Biologics, a subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc., launched PURcore, a unique moldable synthetic with an interconnected micro-pore structure for spine surgery. PURcore allows for the rapid colonization of the patient’s own cells and growth factors which promotes bone regeneration and healing.

, PUR Biologics, a subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc., launched PURcore, a unique moldable synthetic with an interconnected micro-pore structure for spine surgery. PURcore allows for the rapid colonization of the patient’s own cells and growth factors which promotes bone regeneration and healing. In February 2022 , Orthofix Medical, Inc. expanded the full market launch of Opus BA, a synthetic bioactive bone graft solution for cervical and lumbar spine fusion procedures. Furthermore, Opus BA can be used to fill bone voids or gaps in the skeletal system that are not intrinsic to the stability of bony structure.

, Orthofix Medical, Inc. expanded the full market launch of Opus BA, a synthetic bioactive bone graft solution for cervical and lumbar spine fusion procedures. Furthermore, Opus BA can be used to fill bone voids or gaps in the skeletal system that are not intrinsic to the stability of bony structure. In April 2023, Bone Biologics Corporation received approval from Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) for the first of a planned multicenter pilot clinical trial to evaluate the Company’s NB1 bone graft in Australia. This pilot study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of NB1 in 30 adult subjects who undergo transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) to treat degenerative disc disease (DDD).

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Place an Order Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=17444<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Growing prevalence of spinal disorders and injuries. Technological advancements in spine biologics. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Rising geriatric population globally.

Challenges:

High cost associated with spine biologics. Stringent regulatory approvals for new products. Limited reimbursement policies. Concerns regarding long-term efficacy and safety.

Market Trends:

Shift towards personalized and regenerative medicine. Rising adoption of 3D printing technology in spine surgeries. Emergence of novel biologics for targeted therapies. Collaborative efforts between industry players and research institutions.

Future Outlook:

The spine biologics market is expected to witness continued growth driven by technological advancements, expanding applications, and increasing investments in research and development. With the focus on personalized medicine and regenerative therapies, the market is poised for transformative growth in the coming years.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections. Competitive landscape analysis. Regulatory landscape and approvals. Investment trends and funding analysis. Emerging technologies and innovation in spine biologics.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Wax Dispersants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023-2031, reaching US$ 2.1 Billion

Cooler Box Market is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 11.2% CAGR, Reaching US$ 13.4 Billion by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube