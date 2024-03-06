Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 6.6% CAGR, Reaching US$ 298.8 Million by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global Smoke Evacuation Systems Industry was valued at US$ 158.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching over US$ 298.8 Mn by 2031.

Analysts highlight the increasing demand for smoke evacuation systems due to the risks associated with surgical smoke in surgical settings. Factors driving this demand include the growing number of electrosurgery procedures, adoption of advanced surgical technology, and a shift towards robotics and minimally invasive surgeries. These advancements enable surgeons to achieve better patient outcomes, leading to higher demand for smoke evacuators in hospitals and surgical centers.

The surge in elective surgeries and the availability of advanced systems are driving the global smoke evacuation systems market. Additionally, factors such as the rise in medical tourism in developing countries and increased demand in hospital emergency care units contribute to market growth. However, challenges such as the high cost of devices and stringent government regulations for product approval may hinder market development. Manufacturers are focusing on developing low-cost systems to meet rising demand.

Surgical smoke evacuation systems are high-flow suction and filtering devices used to remove or capture smoke generated at the surgical site when lasers and electrosurgical units (ESUs) are used. This procedure helps reduce the exposure of patients and staff to the aerosols and gases carried by smoke.

Key Players:

CONMED Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Medline, Medtronic, Olympus, Pall Corporation, STERIS, Stryker, Symmetry Surgical Inc., TEKNO-MEDICAL, and Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Segmentation:

Product Smoke Evacuation Systems Smoke Evacuation Filters Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands Smoke-Evac Fusion Products Accessories



Application Laparoscopic Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Open General Surgeries Medical Aesthetic Surgeries Others



End-user Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others



Key Developments in Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

In September 2020, Olympus Corporation signed an agreement to distribute Alesi Surgical’s 510(k)-cleared Ultravision surgical smoke control system in the U.S. Ultravision has been approved for use in laparoscopic and open surgeries in the country. It reduces the aerosolization of surgical smoke and mist through a well-defined electrostatic precipitation process.

Regional Outlook:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market include the development of compact and portable systems for enhanced mobility, integration of advanced filtration technologies for improved efficiency, and strategic collaborations among manufacturers to expand their product portfolios and market reach.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market appears promising, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, and ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the risks associated with surgical smoke exposure.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market drivers, challenges, and trends shaping market growth

Assessment of market segmentation based on various parameters

Evaluation of regional dynamics and growth opportunities

Examination of competitive landscape, including key players and recent developments

