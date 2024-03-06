Mass Spectrometer Market to Hit USD 13.5 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global mass spectrometer market, valued at US$ 6.2 billion in 2021, is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 13.5 billion by 2031.

Mass spectrometers, versatile analytical tools widely used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, generate mass spectra to analyze compounds in samples. They play crucial roles in life science research, including the analysis of peptides, amino acids, proteins, DNA sequencing, and intact viruses. Factors driving market growth include increased research and innovation in biotech & pharma, rising adoption in food & beverage industries, and the introduction of mass spectrometers for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) applications. Technologically advanced mass spectrometers are expected to further fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

The mass spectrometer is a vital tool for identifying unknown compounds by determining their molecular weight and quantifying known compounds in a sample. It works by ionizing particles and analyzing their behavior in electromagnetic fields to identify them. Market segments include liquid chromatography, ICP-MS, gas chromatography, and MALDI-TOF. Mass spectrometers find applications in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, industrial chemistry, environmental testing, and food & beverage analysis.

High Demand for Liquid Chromatography

The global mass spectrometer market is categorized into liquid chromatography, ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry), gas chromatography, and MALDI-TOF. Liquid chromatography dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain a high growth rate from 2022 to 2031. Factors driving this growth include technological advancements in mass spectrometry, increased demand for qualitative and quantitative analysis in drug discovery, and rising scrutiny of contaminants in the environment and food.

Key Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Sciex (Danaher Corporation), PerkinElmer, Inc., bioMérieux SA, and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Liquid Chromatography-MS ICP-MS Gas Chromatography MALDI-TOF Others



Application Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology Industrial Chemistry Environmental Testing Food & Beverage Testing Others



Key Developments:

In April 2019 , Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced a range of new mass spectrometry solutions designed to provide enhanced analytical and business outcomes for laboratories involved in multiple analytical pursuits, including environmental screening, metabolomics research, and food testing

, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced a range of new mass spectrometry solutions designed to provide enhanced analytical and business outcomes for laboratories involved in multiple analytical pursuits, including environmental screening, metabolomics research, and food testing In September 2021 , Thermo Fisher Company announced the official launch of the world’s first net-zero mass spectrometer. This product is the first spectrometer developed under the ground-breaking IsoFootprint initiative in order to tackle CO₂ emissions for more sustainable science. In June 2021, the company announced the official launch of the next-generation MS-based solution called Orbitrap IQ-X Tribrid mass spectrometer.

, Thermo Fisher Company announced the official launch of the world’s first net-zero mass spectrometer. This product is the first spectrometer developed under the ground-breaking IsoFootprint initiative in order to tackle CO₂ emissions for more sustainable science. In June 2021, the company announced the official launch of the next-generation MS-based solution called Orbitrap IQ-X Tribrid mass spectrometer. In January 2021 , Bruker Corporation announced the supply of NMR spectrometers for protein research to three world-leading institutions, which are accelerating their research into functional structural biology and human disease

, Bruker Corporation announced the supply of NMR spectrometers for protein research to three world-leading institutions, which are accelerating their research into functional structural biology and human disease In February 2022, Waters Corporation announced the acquisition of charge detection mass spectrometry technology in order to strengthen its application in cell and gene therapy. The company acquired the intellectual property rights (IPR) technology assets of Megadalton Solutions, a notable player in the manufacture of charge detection mass spectrometry (CDMS).

Regional Outlook:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers propelling the growth of the mass spectrometer market include technological advancements, rising demand for accurate analytical tools, and increasing applications across diverse industries. However, challenges such as high initial costs, lack of skilled professionals, and regulatory constraints may hinder market growth to some extent.

Market Trends:

Some notable trends in the mass spectrometer market include the miniaturization of instruments, automation of processes, and the integration of mass spectrometry with other analytical techniques. Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing portable and handheld mass spectrometers for on-site analysis.

Key Market Study Points:

Understanding the evolving regulatory landscape

Analyzing competitive pricing strategies

Assessing the impact of technological innovations on market dynamics

Evaluating the market penetration of different service providers

Identifying potential growth opportunities in emerging markets

